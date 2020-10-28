SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Hampshire spikers are peaking at the right time with postseason play on the horizon. Last week the Trojans skunked Moorefield and Keyser 3-0 as they enter their final week of regular season play.
The match against the Golden Tornado was sheer dominance as Hampshire won all 3 games by the score of 25-12.
Simply put, the Trojans came out and did what they should.
“We still look sloppy at times,” Coach Megan Fuller admitted.
“We got a lot more size and experience than Keyser, we definitely should have won that game in that manner.”
That manner was in dominating fashion highlighted by hustle plays from Emi Smith and Lainee Selan that made the crowd ooh and ah as they dove on the hardwood to make a point saving play.
Senior star Renee Killough made her presence felt by dominating the net and thwarting any chance of Keyser stealing victory.
On Thursday, Oct. 22, the Trojans took a voyage to Moorefield and they sprayed the ball all over the Yellow Jackets court winning 3-0 (25-19, 25-13 and 25-15).
Renee Killough flexed her kill ability with 10 kills, 3 blocks and 4 digs to lead the team. Lainee Selan tallied 26 assists, 6 service points, 2 aces, 2 kills, and 2 digs. Emi Smith had 8 service points, 3 aces, 5 kills, and 2 blocks. Madison Mathias led the team with 10 service points while racking up 6 kills and 2 digs.
Amelia Hicks had 8 points, 2 assists and 2 digs while Callie Simmons finished with 5 points, 5 kills and 1 dig.
The Trojans have a huge test against Jefferson on Thursday that could determine home court advantage during sectional play. The Trojans lost to Jefferson 2-1 earlier this season, therefore the Cougars present a challenge for the spikers.
“We have been paying attention to film and looking at player specific habits in order to improve and, hopefully, that will translate onto the court,” explained Fuller.
“We have improved on our serve receive and rotation as well.”
Hampshire currently stands with a 12-5 record on the season. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.