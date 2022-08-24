Izzy Blomquist

Izzy Blomquist scores the game winning goal on a penalty kick.

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

Blomquist blasts PK to give Trojans opening day victory 2-1

SUNRISE SUMMIT – Typically a team wants a nice soft game to open the season in order to work out the kinks, yet that’s not what the schedule provided the Trojan girls soccer team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.