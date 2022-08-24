Blomquist blasts PK to give Trojans opening day victory 2-1
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Typically a team wants a nice soft game to open the season in order to work out the kinks, yet that’s not what the schedule provided the Trojan girls soccer team.
When Spring Mills appeared on the schedule as the opening game of 2022, coach Troy Crane used it as a rallying call during the offseason.
The Cardinals were regional champs last year and finished the season at states in the final four.
“It’s something we talked about all summer to try and have that motivational push, knowing we opened up with the regional champs,” said coach Crane.
The Trojans came away with the 2-1 victory, but the victory seemed to be in doubt, especially early in the 1st half.
Spring Mills took an early 1-0 lead but coach Crane had faith that his kids would bounce back.
“We talked about it, no matter if good things happen or bad things happen, just win the next ball,” explained coach Crane on the mental mindset of his girls.
“Once they went up 1-0, we just turned up the notch.”
The 1-0 lead didn’t last long as relentless pressure from the Trojans resulted in a free kick for Natalie Sions.
The strong-footed sophomore put her boots on the ball and blasted home a goal to tie the game 1-1 in the 1st half.
“I was just thinking, even if I don’t make it, just place it and serve up so someone else who could hit it in,” said Sions.
No need for another player to get involved as Sions found the back of the net.
“The best thing about Natalie is that she is an all-American person,” said Crane.
“Throughout the summer I told her that she was one of the few kids that could hammer a ball from 40 (yards), she has that kind of distance on her leg. She put in that extra time alone on the field by herself and to get that accuracy that she needed.”
Sions’ goal led to a surge of energy for Hampshire and conversely the Cardinal momentum evaporated.
“You could tell right before halftime that they were getting gassed,” said coach Crane as the 2 teams entered intermission tied 1-1.
“I told our kids at halftime, ‘Listen we’ve been subbing 4, 5, 6 girls and we are going to keep turning this up,’” said Crane.
Fueled by the late 1st half push, the Trojans dominated the 2nd half and kept possession deep in Cardinal territory for most of the 40 minutes.
The Trojans constantly pushed the ball past Cardinal defenders, but time and time again, the Trojans were whistled for going offsides.
“I think that’s a game-speed thing,” said Crane.
“That’s just something you build through the speed of live games.”
Although Hampshire dominated, they still had trouble getting a ball past the Spring Mills keeper.
With 4 minutes left, Hannah Ault gained possession of a ball near midfield and dribbled deep into Cardinal territory.
Ault burned a Spring Mills defender down the right side and after she entered the box, a Cardinal defender tackled Ault to stop her progress towards net.
The whistle sounded and the referee declared “Penalty Kick.”
“The mighty, mighty Hannah. That defines who she is,” Crane said about his physical and relentless midfielder who earned a PK for the Trojans.
When the referee pointed to the box, Coach Crane knew who was going to take the shot, Izzy Blomquist.
“She doesn’t get razzled,” said Crane.
With the game tied 1-1, Izzy stepped into the box, cool, calm and collected.
Izzy took a step, then blasted the ball to the bottom right corner of the net that sent the team into a frenzy as they took a 2-1 lead.
“I already had the corner picked out,” explained Blomquist on her mindset before taking the shot.
“It felt really good.”
The Trojans were able to thwart off a late push by Spring Mills and earn the epic win.
“I know we will have an up-and-down season and that we will play better teams, but there is not a better way to start the season,” said Crane. o
