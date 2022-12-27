How the stories we watched in 2022 fared
At the beginning of the year, the Review looked at some local athletes, teams and achievements, wondering how they might fare in 2022. Here are the answers to the 5 sports questions we asked on Jan. 5.
1. In 2021, the Hampshire girls and boys basketball teams made states. In 2022, will either team return to Charleston?
Both Trojan teams failed to earn a ride on the chariot to Charleston in 2022.
In fact, both teams struggled in the postseason as neither team won regionals or sectionals. The Hampshire boys finished the year with a 12-10 record and were knocked out of the playoffs with a homecourt sectional semifinal loss to No. 3-seeded Keyser 57-35.
Unlike the Trojan boys, the Hampshire girls were able to stave off elimination in the sectional semifinal with a lopsided 66-33 win over Berkeley Springs.
No. 2 HHS traveled to top-seeded Keyser to battle for the sectional title. The Golden Tornado trailed for the entire 4th quarter until the last remaining second.
Keyser’s Maddy Broadwater hurled a left-handed shot into the air as time expired and the ball dropped through the net to give Keyser the 42-41 win.
Technically Hampshire still had a chance to reach Charleston, but North Marion ended all hopes with a 81-54 win in regionals. Hampshire finished the season with a record of 11-14.
2. Will the home bleachers be finished before the 1st home track meet at Hampshire High?
Close, but no cigar. Hampshire opened the 2022 season by hosting their 1st meet on the new rubberized track on March 22.
The homeside bleachers were close to completion however, they were not approved for the 1st home meet. On April 12, Hampshire hosted their 2nd track meet of the season and just hours before the event started Superintendent Jeff Pancione gave the go-ahead on Tuesday afternoon ensuring all parts of the project have been completed. The home side bleachers were reopened after inspection was completed.
3. Can the Trojan football team win 5 or more games in 2022?
Prior to the 1st game of the season, Hampshire looked poised to finish with a .500 record or better. A strong senior class combined with a favorable schedule gave the Trojans hope heading into the fall campaign. Things looked good for HHS after they won their opening game over Preston 28-20. Unfortunately the Trojans only managed 2 more wins in the next 9 games - a 49-0 victory over Park View and a 43-29 win over Berkeley Springs. Hampshire finished the season with a 3-7 record.
4. When will WVSDB sports be permitted to play games out of state?
In January of 2022, WVSDB teams were not permitted to travel to compete in events out of state.
Travel restrictions were put in place when Covid peaked, however, the Covid policies at WVSDB continued to linger long after policies were rescinded at public schools in W.Va.
If it was safe enough for public school athletes to travel out of state to play games, then why couldn’t deaf & blind student-athletes?
Was this really a Covid safety issue or something else?
According to the Competitive Balance Committee established by the WVSSAC, all member schools should operate under the same rules.
However, that was not the case back in January. Although there was not an official announcement about the removal of Covid policies at WVSDB, the out-of-state travel ban has been removed.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the WVSD girls basketball team will take a trip to Virginia and play against Legacy Christian Academy.
5. Will the number of athletes on the tennis and swimming teams increase or decrease?
The 2021 rosters for tennis and swimming were thin. There were a total of 3 girls and 0 boys on the tennis team. The swim team had 6 girls and 2 boys. The thinning numbers on both squads was a major concern back in January.
Good news for both programs, roster numbers nearly doubled for both programs.
In the spring of 2022, the tennis squad rostered 6 boys and 4 girls, increasing from 3 to 10 people. The swim team increased in roster size as well with 4 boys and 12 girls suiting up for the Trojans.
With healthier numbers both programs are poised to remain a part of varsity athletics at Hampshire High.
