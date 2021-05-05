SHORT GAP – Fresh off the hardwood, Trojan pitcher Alex Hott helped Hampshire defeat Frankfort 6-1 throwing 6 innings of shutout ball and striking out 6.
“We played really good defense and Alex came in and kept them off balance all night,” said Hampshire head coach Chad VanMeter.
Alex Hott helped his own cause at the play knocking in 2 RBI and recording 3 hits to lead the team.
“I thought it was the most complete game we have played all year.”
The Trojans coughed up 1 run to the Falcons in the 1st inning, but then post crooked letters on the board scoring 4 runs in the 3rd inning and 3 more runs in the 5th inning to capture the win.
Hampshire bats were on fire as the team tallied 12 total hits.
“We got some big timely hits which was a big part of the success against Frankfort.”
Asher Landis, Cohen Mowery, Conner Wolford and Alex Hott all finished with multiple hits. Grant Landis, Chase Walker and Austin Eglinger all added 1 hit each.
For the Falcons, the team only recorded 2 hits on the game. Andrew Lynch had 1 hit and scored the lone run for Frankfort.
Hampshire improved to 5-4 on the season.
Hampshire 2
Martinsburg 12
Hampshire scored the first 2 runs of the game, but the Bulldogs bounced back and scored the next 12 runs to win the game in 6 innings 12-2. Cohen Mowery had 2 hits to lead the Trojans while Colin Hott, Grant Landis, Wes Landis and Joey Charlton each added 1 hit. ❏
