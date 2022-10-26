SUNRISE SUMMIT – Trojan fans were nervously awaiting the announcement from the loudspeaker hoping the Hampshire girls outran Hedgesville, Spring Mills, Washington and Musselman to lock in 3rd place and a trip to states.
A Green and White fan, with pencil in hand, scribbled down the unofficial results and leaned over to the group of nervous Trojans to inform them they are headed to Ona.
His calculations proved true as the loudspeaker announced that Hedgesville finished in 4th place which secured a top 3 finish for HHS.
“From 1 through 7 the girls’ team ran well,” said Hampshire head coach Bill Lipps.
“Bailey Nichols and Giovanna Matthews earned all region honors. Ambrielle Odom, as she has done all season ran probably the strongest race from the time perspective, compared to times at our invitational. Katie Dice ran through leg pain.
Peyton Asbury continues to impress us with her race efforts and where she has run this year for the team, and Elowyn Boward and Emalee Bradley ran strong 6th and 7th places.”
Nichols, a freshman, finished 5th overall with a time of 22:47.
“I’m kind of excited,” said Nichols
“I feel like the home course was an advantage. The hills make it easier because we practice on them everyday and knowing every single turn.”
Pushing Nichols every step of the way was sophomore Giovanna Matthews who ran an excellent race coming back from a recent injury that had her sidelined for a few meets. Matthews finished 10th overall with a time of 23:38.
“I felt such a rush of relief,” said Matthews after crossing the finish line.
“Us girls have been working so hard this year.”
“My goal was to place top 10, and try not be as anxious before every single race. I feel like my strategy was to not give up mentally and just to know in my heart that I was going to make it.”
The biggest reason why the Trojans qualified for states was due to the excellent running of the girls in the middle of the pack.
Including Peyton Asbury who finished in 18th place (25:00), Ambrielle Odom 21st (25:27), and Katie Dice in 23rd (25:55).
“Well, my confidence really was boosted throughout the year by my coaches Hannah and Bill (Lipps), they really helped me through my bad anxiety,” said Odom.
“It wasn’t just for me this race it was for the team.”
For the girls, Jefferson’s Hannah Phillips finished 1st place (21:03) and the Jefferson girls took 1st overall with 20 points. Martinsburg wound up in 2nd place with 70 points while HHS took 3rd with 77 points.
On the boys side of the meet, Mason Cardamone punched his ticket to states by finishing 7th overall (18:50).
“First time ever going to states. I think I did amazing,” said Cardamone trying to catch his breath after the race.
“After last season, coach Lipps told me to do some winter conditioning so I ran a lot of miles doing about 40 miles a week. You need the miles to build the base for the speed. The miles were really important.”
Coach Lipps praised his senior for the commitment he made during the offseason.
“Mason improved each race this season, garnered all region honors and as expected, from watching him work as hard as he did since last track season, qualified for the state meet.”
Jefferson’s Conner Myers was the fastest boy on the course finishing with a time of (17:33).
Overall Jefferson took top honors as a team with 23 points, Musselman 2nd with 77 points and Washington 3rd with 93 points. Hampshire finished in 6th place with 121 points.
The Trojans that qualified for states will compete on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Cabell Midland High School.
Coach Lipps plans to have his kids as prepared as possible and ready to compete.
“This week we will focus on training for the state meet,” said Lipps.
“On a course that the team ran back in September so they would be familiar with it when qualifying for the state meet.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.