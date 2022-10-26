Bailey Nichols

Freshman Bailey Nichols finished in 5th place. 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT – Trojan fans were nervously awaiting the announcement from the loudspeaker hoping the Hampshire girls outran Hedgesville, Spring Mills, Washington and Musselman to lock in 3rd place and a trip to states.

A Green and White fan, with pencil in hand, scribbled down the unofficial results and leaned over to the group of nervous Trojans to inform them they are headed to Ona.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.