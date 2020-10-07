SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan girls soccer club continued to defend their sectional crown last week with gutsy performances against Musselman and Washington.
Hampshire picked up a 2-0 win at Rannells Field over the Applemen to sweep the season series, but fell 2-0 on the road against sectional opponent Washington.
“It’s always a team effort for this team,” said Coach Troy Crane.
“No matter who we are playing, it comes down to movement off the ball and defense. We have been playing great team support defense. We have kept the ball in front of us and that’s due to hustle and team concepts.”
In the win against Musselman, Kaleigh “AB” Hott tickled the twine with an assist from Kaelyn Knight.
Freshman Izzy Blomquist wasn’t afraid to get in a scrum and boot the ball in the back of the net for the insurance goal.
One of the major reasons Hampshire’s defense has become so stingy is due to goalkeeper Lainie Umstot. “She solidified her spot in net through leadership and her play,” commented Coach Crane.
“She has made every play that she should have made, except for 1, which is pretty outstanding considering she has faced more than 40 shots throughout the year.”
The Trojans played Washington on Saturday but were unable to tally a goal in the 2-0 loss. Although the Trojans came up short, Coach Crane noted that senior Emma Curry had an outstanding game and applauded her efforts on the field.
Hampshire (8-4) heads into this week looking to get revenge against Washington as the Patriots come to town on Saturday morning. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.