Everyone gets a trophy: A mentality where participation trophies are given to children who participate in a sporting event but do not finish in 1st, 2nd or 3rd place.
This toxic mindset has stretched its tentacles across the sporting world, including the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, proven recently by all-state selections.
Throwing a bone
The WVSWA included a Hampshire softball player on its honorable mention list — a name that neither I nor Coach Kevin Combs submitted.
“She was added in an attempt to throw Hampshire a bone because it’s a forgotten area,” said the sports editor from elsewhere in the state who was in charge of selections as an explanation for the pick.
He added that whoever nominated her would not be identified unless they identified themselves, to keep ballots confidential.
Ah, the confidentiality of irresponsibility, a time-honored practice to protect ill-gotten selections from transparency and scrutiny.
Ouch. Apparently my ballot means squat. It included a Hampshire player who had better stats — and who didn’t leave the team several weeks before the season ended.
And I spelled my nominee’s name right, unlike the anonymous nominator of the girl who was selected, who didn’t.
Let me be clear: the student-athlete named all-state honorable mention is not to blame for the Sports Writers Association’s choice. I know her and like her, but that doesn’t mean she was Hampshire’s best player.
Picking a name “to throw a bone” — especially when other players were nominated by WVSWA members who know the teams around here — is a gross injustice to players more deserving of the honor.
Fix the bias
Recognition matters. Process matters. Transparency matters.
The overwhelming partiality towards large population sectors is indisputably obvious.
Need proof?
Hampshire basketball reached the Final Four in class AAA this season, yet, when the original All-State list was revealed, only 1 kid from Hampshire made the team.
Unsurprisingly, my ballot was stuffed full of Hampshire seniors, and several other media outlets in Mineral and Hardy scribed Trojans on their ballots as well.
Didn’t matter. Ballots sent from rural areas are nothing more than a nuisance for those big boy metropolitans like Morgantown, Huntington and Charleston.
Class AAA had 8 teams compete at the Civic Center for the state championship and Hampshire was the only team represented with only 1 player.
Even a team like North Marion, who was blown out in regionals by the Trojans, received more postseason recognition for their student-athletes.
When I confronted the sports writer responsible for tallying the votes, I questioned his reasoning for the Trojan injustice.
A long-winded, blow-hard explanation filled with stuttering and finger pointing concreted my suspicion that rural ballots are discounted.
Nickpicking - Weight for All-State?
Several months ago, papers were pancaked on my desk as I worked on the 16-page spring sports preview.
Bright neon Post-it notes jotted with schedule changes lay scattered like leaves in November.
As I typed ferociously to finish before deadline, my loyal companion nestled beneath my desk awaited my office departure for an afternoon hike.
Once my pages hit the printer, Lady Pooch flashed her pronounced puppy dog eyes, delicately flapped her ears, and offered me her paw, longing for a nutritious reward. I conceded to her request and grabbed a granola bone. As I turned my chair, my elbow knocked my entire stack of papers to the floor.
After a series of 4 letter words, I spotted 4 words in bold scribbled on a speckled sheet of paper laying on the ground: Deadline Monday April 26.
“That’s today!” I roared.
I grabbed my Paper Mate pen and started to write-in my nominees.
Name: Gracie Fields
Position: G/F
Class: Senior
Height: 5’9
Weight: ?
The question puzzled me. Weight? What does Gracie’s weight have to do with her ability to play basketball?
I decided to make a snarky remark on my ballot. I doodled the question, “Why does weight matter?”
A few days later, my comment received a reply from the man in charge of basketball ballots.
“Weight doesn’t matter, it has just always been on the blank document.”
Ah, the time-honored tradition of stating, “That’s the way we’ve always done it.”
West Virginia Sports Writers Association, isn’t it time for a change? ο
