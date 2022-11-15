SUNRISE SUMMIT – The squeaking sounds of sneakers was ever-present at practice last week as the Hampshire girls basketball team prepared for the upcoming season.
A total of 19 girls, 8 upperclassmen and 11 underclassmen, were on the floor working on their dribbling, shooting and conditioning with head coach Julieanne Buckley bellowing out encouragement and instructions.
The return of the JV program to Hampshire High is a relief for players and coaches alike, and the overflowing incoming talent will ensure a healthy future for both varsity and JV.
“This is a really competitive team,” said Buckley about her squad.
“Usually by this day I have already decided who will be on JV and varsity but it’s going to take me a couple of weeks. The competition on the floor is motivating.”
As with many teams at the start of the season, conditioning is at the forefront of workouts.
“We got to get in basketball shape, and that’s very obvious,” admitted Buckley.
“Even though we are in awful shape, I feel like we have the mental toughness this year to make the times, and they know they have to get in shape. These girls seem more ready and more focused this year.”
One of the noticeable changes for the upcoming girls basketball season is the official game ball, which is almost a shade of neon orange.
Coach Buckley shared her thoughts on the ball change.
“I told the girls there is no reason they shouldn’t catch them this year,” said Buckley with a laugh.
Although she wasn’t sure the reasoning for the shift in game balls, coach Buckley is familiar with slight changes to the ball during her tenure.
“I think in my 9 years of coaching, this is our 4th or 5th ball already,” said Buckley.
“Because we want to practice with the ball we will use for games, we had to go out and purchase them again which was rather expensive. Right now they are hard to find and luckily we ordered them far enough in advance that we got some.”
Buckley believes the texture of the new ball is very similar to last year’s and won’t allow the new ball as an excuse for poor handling or shooting.
“I mean, a ball is a ball and you put it in the basket.”
The Trojans are scheduled to have a tri-scrimmage against John Handley and Clarke County at home on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m.
Hampshire High has a 2nd scrimmage scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Hedgesville starting at 7:30 p.m. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.