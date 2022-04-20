SUNRISE SUMMIT – Senior night festivities took place last week as Alex Hott, Colin Hott, Austin Eglinger, Cohen Mowery, Seth Billmeyer and Connor Hott were recognized for their efforts to the Trojan program.
“The leadership and the commitment that they have put into the team for the last 4 years has been remarkable,” said coach Chad VanMeter.
Unfortunately, the Trojans were not able to parlay the good feelings into a win as they were knocked off by Hedgesville 14-3 on Thursday evening.
The day prior, Hampshire faced a frisky Spring Mills squad and came up short, 13-5.
On Friday at the Legends tournament in Keyser, Petersburg trailed 3-2 heading into the bottom of the 6th inning. The Vikings took advantage of an error and a walk posting 2 runs which was enough for the 4-3 victory.
The lone Trojan win on the week was a 12-5 win over Pendleton County.
Colin Hott picked up the victory on the mound for the Trojans going 4 innings with 2 strikeouts while allowing 4 hits and 1 earned run.
Conner Wolford finished off the Wildcats, pitching 1 inning of shutout ball.
Senior Cohen Mowery returned from injury and found his groove at the plate knocking 2 hits, scoring 3 runs and 1 RBI.
Senior Alex Hott added to the score as well with 2 hits, 2 runs and 1 RBI, while Alex Orndorff managed 2 hits and 1 RBI.
Conner Wolford had 1 hit and 3 RBI while JJ Charlton tallied 1 hit and 2 RBI.
After the win over the Wildcats, the Trojans packed their bags and headed south to Myrtle Beach to compete in a tournament over spring break.
The timing was perfect as games across the Mountain State were canceled early this week due to snow.
“We are doing better at least weather-wise than at home,” texted VanMeter on Monday evening.
The Trojans currently sit with a 5-11 record on the season, and perhaps a week on the beach playing against unfamiliar opponents from around the country is exactly what they need. o
