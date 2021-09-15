HCP&R has been experiencing trouble with our email service for the past few weeks. In an effort to solve those problems, we have a new email address. The new address is hampshirecountyparks@outlook.com.
The change in address is temporary, and as soon as we have established a new permanent email address, we will let you know.
Bicycle Fun Ride
Our 8th annual Bicycle Fun Ride will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, beginning at 10 a.m. The ride will cover the 10-mile stretch from Capon Bridge to Yellow Spring along Cacapon River Road.
We will start and end at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School. Drinks and snacks will be provided for all participants before, during, and after the ride.
As he has in the past, Ken Caldwell is doing a lot of the legwork for the ride. He says that drivers on Cacapon River Road are used to seeing bikers on that road, so traffic shouldn’t be a problem.
We chose a longer but flatter course, which should please some of the less accomplished riders.
Ken has even offered to hold a short informational meeting before the ride to cover bike safety and etiquette when riding a public road.
Don’t miss this opportunity to spend some time outdoors riding through some of the most picturesque scenery that you will find anywhere in Hampshire County.
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
The gymnasium, cafeteria and kitchen at Old Capon Bridge Middle School are now available for rentals. Guidelines for their use will be as follows:
1. Frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer, or soap and water
2. Nothing attached to walls (tape or nails)
3. Sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans
4. Smoking is prohibited on school grounds
New rates for rentals will be as follows:
2-hour block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $75 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
4-Hour Block (8 a.m. –noon; 1 – 5 p.m.; 6 – 10 p.m.): $150 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Full Day (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $300 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at hampshirecountyparks@outlook.com.
Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
We are heading down the home stretch at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park.
We still have to install the hood and suppression system and the roll-down window in the kitchen, while work is progressing on the security and fire alarm systems.
When completed, the 6,600-square-foot Conference Center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300.
Disc Golf Course at Camp Walker
When planning your outdoor activities, don’t forget about the Camp Walker Disc Golf Course.
We have made several improvements to the course over the past year. We installed tee-marker posts for all the holes to make each teeing area more visible.
We are also providing scorecards and course maps, both of which can be found in the mailbox beside the 1st tee.
The 1st tee is located on the flat ground out past the pavilion, where the road turns to the left and starts down over the hill toward the exit to the park. We have also installed new tee markers with the Camp Walker logo on them for each hole.
If you’re looking for a disc to play at Camp Walker, then we have several options for you.
We have Skeeters, which are all-purpose discs that are suitable for every shot, for sale in the HCP&R office for just $7 each.
We also have commemorative glow-in-the-dark drivers and putters that have the official Camp Walker logo on them for $15 each.
All proceeds from the sale of these discs go for improvements to the course. If you haven’t been out to Camp Walker to play the course, you really need to take an hour or so and try it.
I feel certain that you will find disc golf both physically and mentally challenging.
Plus, it’s a great opportunity to spend some time in 1 of the prettiest spots in Hampshire County. And it’s free to play. Now that’s a deal I know you don’t want to miss! ο
