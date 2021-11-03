Capon Bridge goes 19-0, knocking off Romney in title game
PETERSBURG – The Bobcats of Capon Bridge put a bow on a perfect season finishing (19-0), defeating their Hampshire County rival Romney 2-0 in the Potomac Valley League championship to claim the ‘A’ team title.
“Coaching this group of girls has been a privilege,” said Bobcat head coach Amber Hibbard. “Our Lady Bobcats encouraged each other and demonstrated perseverance during PVLs, which ultimately brought them home the trophy.”
Coach Hibbard, a 7th grade math teacher at Capon Bridge Middle, emphasized cooperation from the very 1st practice.
“This team exhibited teamwork every time they stepped on the court,” said Hibbard.
Hibbard wasn’t sure what to expect from her talented squad in August, but with the help of Coach Corbin, she placed an importance on improving skills during practice focused on proper serving, rotation and conditioning.
“The girls rose to the challenge and improved with every practice,” said Hibbard.
Although the Bobcats finished the season with a goose egg in the loss column, there were times throughout the year this team was tested, including their semifinal match against Petersburg.
In the opening set, Capon Bridge trailed the home team by double-digits. However, after calling a timeout and refocusing the team, the Bobcats rallied together and clawed back to beat the Vikings 2-0 and advance to the championship.
“This group of girls has a strong chemistry that allows them to pick each other up and continue to fight,” said Hibbard.
On the other side of the bracket, the Romney Pioneers showed their ability to play at a high level, knocking off Moorefield 2-0.
When the Pioneers met the Bobcats earlier this year on Sunrise Summit, RMS was able to steal the 1st set against CBMS. However, the Bobcats rallied back and won 2-1 to keep their record unblemished.
Romney tried to steal the 1st set once again from Capon Bridge, grabbing an 8-3 lead, but Capon Bridge refused to go away as the 2 teams were tied 10-10. CBMS scored 15 of the next 16 points to win the 1st set 25-11.
Capon Bridge and Romney battled once again in the 2nd set, as both teams were knotted at 13 midway through.
Capon Bridge flexed their muscles in the 2nd half of the 2nd set and wound up winning 25-20 to capture the silver PVL Volleyball trophy.
Coach Hibbard was quick to praise the excellent play of the Pioneers.
“It was clear that the Romney players were taught advanced skills by their coach, and it was a pleasure to play them twice,” said Hibbard.
Up and down the roster, every player was vital to the success of the squad.
“We have so many girls that were integral parts to the team this year,” said Hibbard. “It was a pleasure to coach these athletes, and we will greatly miss our 8th graders next year.” ο
