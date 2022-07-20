CAPON BRIDGE — Free lessons and art activities are on tap for what the Friends of the Cacapon River are calling a fly fishing celebration this weekend.
It takes place Saturday and Sunday (July 23-24) at the River House and Trout Unlimited is helping out.
The fly fishing classes occur along the banks of the Cacapon River. Each 3-hour session covers the basics of fly fishing, casting techniques and hands-on step-by-step instructions.
The clinics are at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and again at 9 a.m. Sunday. Everything is provided except river shoes, and participants over the age of 15 need a West Virginia fishing license.
Each fly-fishing clinic session is limited to 15 people and preregistration is required because spots fill up quickly.
Register online at cacaponriver.org/activities, or for more information contact the instructor, Glenn Archer, at garcher101@yahoo.com.
“The Cacapon River watershed offers some of the best fly fishing opportunities in the region,” Archer said. Participants will have the chance to fish the river and put their new skills to use.
The weekend is part of the ongoing Keep the Cacapon River Clean Initiative sponsored by the Friends of the Cacapon River, Cacapon Institute, Upper Potomac Riverkeeper and the Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust.
The initiative aims to focus attention on water quality issues and engage in volunteer activities for river enthusiasts. For more information, go to any of the sponsoring organizations’ Facebook pages or websites, or email tim@cacaponriver.org
“The Cacapon River is one of the region’s cleanest rivers and loaded with smallmouth and rock bass,” noted Tim Reese, President of the Friends of the Cacapon River. “So here’s a great opportunity for kids, parents or anyone wanting to learn how to fly fish for another way to enjoy the river.”
The River House is at 24 Rickie Davy Lane. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.