MS Basketball
Romney girls
MS Basketball
Romney girls
PVL Championship
B-team
RMS (14-2): 26
Petersburg: 32
The Pioneers led 23-22 with 3:20 remaining but the Vikings rallied with a 10-3 run to capture the B-team title.
Romney Boys
PVL Playoffs
B-team
RMS (6-9): 22
East Hardy: 27
The Pioneer season comes to an end.
PVL Playoffs
A-team
RMS (9-6): 24
Moorefield: 36
That wraps up the season for the Pioneers.
Capon Bridge Girls
PVL Playoff Semifinal
A-team
CBMS (11-3): 22
Pendleton: 20
The Bobcats win a nail biter and advance to the championship game.
PVL Championship
A-team
CBMS (11-4): 31
Petersburg: 52
Capon Bridge Boys
PVL Playoffs
A-team
CBMS (7-9): 37
Warm Springs: 39
The Bobcat season comes to a closure.
PVL Playoffs
B-team
CBMS (6-9): 35
Petersburg: 26
The Bobcats survived and advanced.
