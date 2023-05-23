Turkey season has come to an end and that means one thing for me. Deer season is right around the corner.
For people that are true outdoorsmen and love to hunt, there is no off-season. You are either hunting or preparing for the next season.
There are several activities that we need to do between now and deer season in order to put odds in our favor.
We have been running trail cameras all year long and especially in areas where we think turkeys might be but now it’s time to change the trail cameras over to our deer spots.
Also, at the end of June or beginning of July, we will be putting in food plots. Those of you who use food plots know how much work and effort goes into them.
Luckily, we have a lot of established fields that we’ve used over the years. We are constantly changing them up just a little bit to make our hunting season even better.
Preparation for deer season is one of my favorite things to do after turkey season is over.
We do everything from scouting with trail cameras, glassing the fields in the evenings, putting in food plots, hanging tree stands, making preparations for upcoming trips, trimming lanes and trees that have fallen during the off season, and the list goes on and on.
I like the off-season work but not as much as I do the hunting itself. Each year you learn valuable intel that will only make you better the next season.
Dad and I have been talking a lot about deer pattern the last couple of years. We use their patterns and try to get our stands within bow range of a good buck this season.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s a lot of hard work. However, from my experience most things in life don’t come easy and hard work pays off.
One of my favorite things to do is shoot my bow in preparation for the season.
I enjoy shooting at targets in my backyard or at an indoor range. Shooting my bow is like having fun and working at the same.
It’s all preparation for that moment of truth when a big buck steps out and you can settle that pin right where you need to and execute the shot.
Also, since we are filming for TV, we have to get all of our gear ready and make sure it’s still in good working condition after turkey season to be able to film for deer season.
During turkey season we do a lot of scouting for deer season and there are several locations where we need to go in and move stands to new spot or go out and hang a new set of stands.
We do all this and then just wait patiently for opening day. We will spend countless hours reviewing trail cam pictures and scanning fields in order to hopefully pinpoint our target deer for early in the season.
Ever since I was a young boy Dad told me when I graduated high school he would take me on a trip that I picked to hunt deer.
This year it’s time for me to choose the trip. I am just finishing my junior year of high school and next year I will be graduating high school.
So, this November I’m going to take him up on his offer and hopefully head to Illinois where I’ve always dreamed about hunting for a father-son trip.
We say it all the time but those trips and time at deer camp are just as valuable as the harvest itself.
I’m really looking forward to this trip and also our Ohio deer camp because I’ve made a lot of great friends there.
I just always enjoy hanging out with everyone, going out to eat dinner at night, and just being around like-minded people.
I learn so much every time I’m in camp, and I just try to be a sponge to soak up all the knowledge that I can.
To say the least, I’m super excited about this upcoming deer season.
However, there’s a lot of work that has take place before we get to camp and actually get to hunt.
I encourage you to do as much as you can this off-season to put the odds in your favor. Shoot, shoot, and shoot your bow some more and then when you think you have it figured out, shoot a little bit more.
As all hunters know, things change when a big buck walks out and your practice has to take over.
You have to be confident in your equipment and yourself at that very moment.
As you can probably tell, I’m pretty pumped up about this upcoming season.
I love fishing, trapping, turkey hunting, and pretty much anything outdoors, but nothing gets my blood pumping quite like deer season. o
