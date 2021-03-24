Trojans come up just shy of knocking off Bridgeport 49-46
SUNRISE SUMMIT - Hampshire held a narrow lead, 36-35, with just over 5 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but turnovers and missed open shots plagued the Trojans down the stretch as Bridgeport came away with the win 49-46 on Friday night.
“Turnovers have been our demise the past couple games,” said head coach Danny Alkire.
“The unforced turnovers are what really get to you. The missed shots, some nights that’s going to happen.”
The shots weren’t falling late for the Trojans, but the start of the game wasn’t much better as Hampshire only tallied 5 points after the 1st 8 minutes of play. Meanwhile, Bridgeport dropped in 11 and 13 points in the 1st and 2nd quarters respectively to grab a 24-15 advantage at the half.
Trailing by 9 entering the 2nd half, the Trojan offense caught fire once Carter Smith grabbed the rock and started shooting bombs.
Smith led the Trojans with a team high 15 points, scoring 12 of his 15 in the 2nd half.
“I’ve always had a good bit of confidence shooting the basketball, but a lot of it lately has been the plays Coach has been calling,” explained Smith.
“I look for my shot more in the 2nd half. In the 1st half I’m kind of figuring out the defense but in the 2nd half I know what I need to do.”
Carter and company dropped in 17 points in the 3rd quarter while the Indians only netted 8 points to knot the game at 32 with 8 minutes remaining in the game.
The 2 squads exchanged the lead 4 different times in the final quarter, however, the Indians were able to take advantage of costly turnovers down the stretch to avoid the upset 49-46.
“The 2 things we really need to work on are the unforced turnovers and the defensive positioning,” Coach Alkire pointed out following the contest.
Pointwise, Carter Smith led Hampshire with 15 points while his senior amigos Mikhi Anderson and Drew Keckley finished with 9 and 7 points, respectively. In the paint, junior Zack Hill played some excellent defense and showed off his ability to create his own shot on the offensive side of the court by adding 7 points to the Trojan tally.
For the Indians Jack Bifano and Jaden Haywood were the leading scorers as each of them finished with 12 points. Haywood’s ability to knock down three 3-pointers late in the game helped the Indians secure the victory.Mitch Duez tossed in 9 points for Bridgeport while teammate Conner Messe scored 8.
After a thumping by Musselman on Monday night, the Trojans have dropped 3 straight games which brings their overall record to 3-3 in 2021. ο
