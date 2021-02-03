Nick Carroll Review Staff
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The athletic department was bursting with Trojan pride as 5 standout athletes signed their letters of intent last Thursday to continue playing sports at the next level.
Seniors Renee Killough, Lainee Selan, Christopher Lucas, Wes and Grant Landis were a part of the festivities as a Trojan Signing Day was created for the Class of 2021. The event allowed college bound student-athletes an opportunity to shine in the spotlight in the midst of the pandemic that has kept Hampshire High closed due to the color map.
Renee Killough, Volleyball, Shepherd University
In her own words:
“I always thought of going to Shepherd, especially since it’s close. When I had the option to play college volleyball, they were the 1st school to come to mind. I am really excited to play college volleyball, it is going to be a much faster pace, but I am ready for it.”
Coach Megan Fuller:
“Shepherd was top on Renee’s list of prospective schools from the beginning and it just happens that it also meshed very well with her academics. Renee will be able to play a variety of offensive/hitting roles at the next level, which makes her a great fit anywhere.”
Lainee Selan, Volleyball, Davis & Elkins College
In her own words:
“When I went to visit, I found out that they have wonderful academics and a great graduation rate. The coach has a history of turning teams around and a lot of winning records. The team is awesome and they looked like a family and a part of the community, and that’s what I loved.”
Coach Megan Fuller:
“Lainee will need to focus on defensive aspects of the game with what will most likely be a faster pace than what we experienced this past year. She has always been loyal to conditioning her body and focused in the weight room, so I don’t see this being any issue for her in the upcoming season.”
Christopher Lucas, Cross Country, Davis & Elkins College
Christopher, in his own words:
“In recent years, Davis & Elkins Coach Pyles has done some phenomenal work with their cross country and track team. I see myself being able to help the team get further. I was offered a scholarship that I couldn’t turn down. Right now I am looking at pre-med school and then going to graduate school afterwards.”
Coach Bill Lipps:
“First I want to say how proud we are of Christopher, his hard work and his success. D&E is getting a great all around athlete. What is key for Chris is his strength. He listens well, learns and executes. I have no doubt he will pay close attention to Coach Pyles and learn a great deal more. Couple this with his work ethic and there is no doubt he will be successful.”
Wesley Landis, Grant Landis, Baseball, Fairmont State University
Wesley, in his own words:
“Fairmont State is a place where we can play together and we really like the coach and the facilities. I plan on majoring in Exercise Science then Physical Therapy.”
Grant, in his own words:
“Everything he (Wes) just said. Plus we really liked their majors and it just seemed to be a good fit for both of us. I plan to major in Civil Engineering.”
Coach Chad VanMeter:
“As far as FSU not only being my alma mater I think that this is a school if they have a great senior year this year they could step right in play. I am always super excited to see one of my players move on to the next level. I am very proud of these 2 and the hard work they have put into our program. Trojan Pride!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.