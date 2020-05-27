With this being Memorial Day week, I’m sure time spent with family and friends is on the forefront of many people’s minds. This time of the year is absolutely perfect to get out and use the recourses that our state, and national game agencies have provided for us. With temperatures being comfortable, and weather typically being mild, there is no excuse to sit indoors. Now, more than ever, we should be outside in nature, exploring the lands around us. It is a perfectly acceptable way to socially distance oneself from others, while still maintaining an active lifestyle.
In Hampshire County alone, we are blessed with nearly 20,000 acres of public access land. For whatever reason, I have found that these places often times get overlooked by the recreational outdoors person. As far as hiking and mountain biking goes, there are not many places better than Nathaniel and Short Mountain. Each tip the scales at well over 7,000 acres, and will take a lifetime to explore every nook and cranny of each place. The views from the overlooks on the mountains are breath taking, and can often times be accessed with just a little bit of boot leather.
All of the public access properties in the county offer designated hiking, or biking trails, making for a pleasurable walking, or biking experience. Maps of each piece of ground can be found on the DNR website, many of which provide marked trails, and trail heads. There is also a wide variety of difficulty in the trails throughout the county. Some are easy, and level, while others are more difficult, providing quite a bit of elevation gain. The best part about it is, there truly is something out there for everyone.
In the county, we are lucky to have access to multiple streams for canoeing, and fishing. The West Virginia DNR website does a great job mapping out all of the public stream access points, which provide places to safely park, and portage your boat. Days spent on the river with friends are hard to beat, and with the right equipment, can make for an all-around pleasurable experience.
Along with the public stream access, fishing is a great way to spend time outdoors, and with the Covid-19, there is no better time than now to get out and wet a line. The public waters in the county provide ample opportunity for every level of fisherman. Whether you are a hardcore fisherman, who likes to pound the river chasing smallmouth bass, or someone, who just likes to sit a lawn chair on the side of a pond and get away from the stresses of the world, there is a place for you to do so in Hampshire County.
If you end up hitting one of these places with family or friends, make sure to keep it clean. It is so important to keep from littering our public lands with all sorts of garbage. These places are a privilege, not a right. Keep in mind that there are many of counties in the state without a single acre of public access land or water. Do everything that you can possibly do to leave the resource better than you found it. Doing so will ensure clean lands and waters for us to use for a long time.
Make sure to get out with family and friends to stretch the legs and enjoy the places that we all own together. These lands and waters are just as much yours as they are mine. Using them, and drawing awareness to them is the only way that we may someday attain more acreage to roam on. There is so much to explore right out of our back doors, and now is the perfect time to do so. Get out there and enjoy this beautiful state. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.