“We let a couple games slip away this year that we felt we were the better team, but beating Berkeley Springs going into our bye week should build some confidence going into our last 2 games on the road.”
The key to victory for HHS was takeaways as they intercepted 4 passes and recovered a fumble.
Brennen Brinker had 2 picks including a pick 6, while Vinny Greear and Caleb Vandevander each had 1 interception. Bobby Spring made his presence felt forcing then recovering a fumble.
“This was a total team effort from the defensive line, to our linebackers, and our secondary making big plays,” said Rule.
“Whether our D-Line put pressure and forced errant passes or our secondary allowed for covered sacks, we played as a unit and it feels good to finally getting that monkey off our backs and defeating this team for the first time under my tenure.”
Offensively, the Trojans did damage through the air, but it was the ground game that proved fruitful led by QB Jenson Fields who scored 2 rushing touchdowns, on 13 carries for 79 yards.
Brennen Brinker racked up 52 yards on 12 carries adding 2 rushing touchdowns and throwing for a 74-yard touchdown to Vinny Greear on a fake punt.
Greear finished the game with 3 receptions for 130 yards including a touchdown.
Brinker hauled in 4 catches for 40 yards to add to his busy day.
Jenson Fields completed 4 passes on 7 attempts for 43 yards while Landon Eversole had 3 completions on 10 attempts for 62 yards with 1 interception.
“I’m very proud that this team was able to come out in the 2nd half and not give in. Being down 4, being forced to punt, in years past and games past this year we have hung our heads and allowed our opponents to pull away,” said Rule.
“But we made a great defensive stand and took the game over from that point forward and I’m very proud of how battle tested they were and they never gave in. Hearing what Coach Gunter had to say at halftime, I truly believe, sparked these boys and gave them reason to will this victory out. I’m super proud of this team with this victory and happy the seniors were able to go out with a win in their final home game of the season.” o
