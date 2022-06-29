MORGANTOWN – West Virginia University Athletics has teamed up with ‘The Pride of West Virginia’ Mountaineer Marching Band and WVU spirit squads to provide groups a behind-the-scenes look at Mountaineer game day.
This is a great opportunity for local band, cheer and dance groups to see what the Mountaineer experience is all about. Tickets will go on sale for these events in July. For information on other group experiences, visit grouptickets.wvusports.com.
Learn more about these unique group outings coming to Milan Puskar Stadium this fall below.
‘A Day with the Pride’
WVU vs. Towson
Saturday, Sept. 17 | 1 PM
This will be an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look, of the WVU Marching Band on game days at Milan Puskar Stadium. Start the day watching the band lead the Mountaineer Mantrip and finish it listening to a special postgame performance from the 400-member unit.
Participants receive discounted group rate tickets to the football game, a pair of WVU sunglasses, flying WV sticker for an instrument case, special Pride of West Virginia wristband, the day’s schedule and song list, and an opportunity to listen to a 30-minute exclusive postgame event by the award-winning WVU Marching Band. For more information, please contact David Shrewsbury at david.shrewsbury@mail.wvu.edu or 304-293-8641.
‘A Day with WVU Spirit’
WVU vs. Kansas
Saturday, Sept. 10 | 6 PM
This will be a fun, interactive day with the WVU Cheerleaders and Dance Team at Milan Puskar Stadium. Arrive early to see the cheerleaders and dance team welcome the football team through a sea of fans wearing gold at the Mountaineer Mantrip.
Then head over to the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility for a special pregame chalk talk where participants will learn the WVU cheers, take photos with members of the squads, see choreographed dances and stunts.
Participants receive discounted group rate tickets to the football game, a flying WV face sticker, gold pom-pom, special Let’s Go Mountaineers wristband, the day’s schedule and cheer list, and an opportunity to attend the pregame 45-minute chalk talk.
For more information, please contact Alexa Miley at alexa.miley@mail.wvu.edu or 304-293-8424. o
