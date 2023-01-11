Justice Steinmetz

Justice Steinmetz tossed around his opponent from Mountain Ridge in a 16-1 victory.  

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

Staub conquers Cumberland, while Trojan trio takes third

SUNRISE SUMMIT – The season got off to a slow start for the Trojan grapplers as they only had 1 day of competition before Christmas. Hampshire has been much busier on the mat since Santa Claus wrapped up stuffing stockings. Over the course of 9 days, HHS competed in the Max Horz Invitational at Berkeley Springs just before New Year’s Eve, then last week Hampshire had a home match against Mountain Ridge before competing in the Fort Hill Duals on Friday and Saturday.

