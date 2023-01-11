Staub conquers Cumberland, while Trojan trio takes third
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The season got off to a slow start for the Trojan grapplers as they only had 1 day of competition before Christmas. Hampshire has been much busier on the mat since Santa Claus wrapped up stuffing stockings. Over the course of 9 days, HHS competed in the Max Horz Invitational at Berkeley Springs just before New Year’s Eve, then last week Hampshire had a home match against Mountain Ridge before competing in the Fort Hill Duals on Friday and Saturday.
Last Tuesday, the Trojans hosted their lone match of the season. Unfortunately, the Miners beat Hampshire 60-23, nevertheless there were some bright spots for the Trojans.
Malacai Goodwater, Jacob Staub, Levi Richman and Justice Steinmetz all picked up victories to account for the 23 points.
It was extra special for Staub and Richman considering it was senior night as they pinned their opponents in the 1st round.
Seniors Jon Moreland, Jacob Staub and Levi Richman were all recognized for their contributions to the wrestling program after dropping the match against the Miners.
On Friday, the Trojans were back on the mat and ready to face some of the better competition in the area.
Hampshire finished 7th out of 8 teams, going 3-5 overall, with wins over Southern and Frankfort (twice).
The highlight of the match was in the heavyweight category as senior Jacob Staub threw his weight around, going undefeated throughout the tournament.
“He had a great weekend because he wrestled loose,” explained coach Kam Ludwig.”
“His only issue is, he beats himself. When he goes out there and doesn’t really care about the outcome and wrestles aggressive and tries to make himself better, he dominates. He had parents coming up to him after the match saying that they haven’t seen anything like that before. He had a state-ranked kid in Maryland avoid him. It was just an all around dominate performance.”
Staub was crowned champion of his weight class while 3 other Trojans wound up with a 5-2 record to take 3rd place.
Zander Ashton took charge in the 138-pound class and was inspirational in Hampshire’s win over Southern.
“Zander finally had everything click for him on the mat,” said Ludwig.
“He took 3rd place in a tough weight class but was the spark the team needed in a big upset over Southern High.”
Justice Steinmentz also went 5-2 at the Fort Hill Duals and was dominant against his opponent from Mountain Ridge as well.
“He has been an absolute workhorse,” said Ludwig.
“He is stronger than almost every other kid he wrestles. He is faster and has an alpha mentality.”
Senior Jon Moreland wrestled in the 175-pound weight class and also posted a 5-2 record at Fort Hill to take 3rd place.
“He had everything click finally,” said Ludwig.
“He underperformed on Friday but then turned it around and set the record straight on Saturday and showed everybody that he was 1 of the 3 best wrestlers in his weight class.” o
