SUNRISE SUMMIT – In the past 13 seasons, Hampshire has only beaten Frankfort one time, a 34-21 victory at Rannells Field in 2016.
While the playing surface was natural grass back in 2016, the field has changed but the challenge has remained the same as Coach Kevin Whiteman brings a talented, yet inexperienced roster to Sunrise Summit this Friday.
“We have very few guys that got playing time last year, so we’re very inexperienced, that’s why I hated missing certain times this summer because we could have been talking about things and looking at things,” Whiteman told Chapin Jewell of the News Tribune.
According to Whiteman, “We have Jansen Moreland, everyone knows who Jansen Moreland is, he’s going to be our leader, he’s going to move to fullback this year, and he’s a hard runner, fights like a pit bull. He’s a returning linebacker, he’s been our leading tackler the last two years.”
“Brock Robinette is another young man who started for us at tight end and got some time at defensive end. Those guys are captains and I look to them to be leaders. Our other two captains are John Bittinger and Jacob Logsdon, they started on the offensive line last year. They did a good job,” Whiteman stated. “They’re not the biggest guys in the world but they know how to get leverage, their wrestling-type guys, they fight and play hard every play, and you can’t ask for any more than that.”
“We’ve also got Jake Clark and Andy Westfall that got time at split end and defensive back, but other then that, we’re inexperienced. We’re going to have some sophomores starting on both sides of the ball, it’s just the way it is. We’ve got to go with the numbers we have on the team, we’re down to 23 players on varsity which I don’t like. But we’re working with it and working hard and still trying to decide who will be our starters on both sides of the ball,” Whiteman explained.
So what will be the key to beating Frankfort? Hampshire Head Coach Aaron Rule didn’t hesitate and mentioned physicality.
“I think you hit it on the head earlier when you said physicality. Their line is not that big but they execute very well,” said Rule.
“We have to be physical in the trenches and battle on the line and get in the backfield when they are trying to do misdirection. Our linebackers getting their key reads will be the difference between a win and a loss.”
Coach Rule then heaped praise on the Falcon head coach, noting he does a great job of getting his kids to click year after year.
Perhaps the X-factor heading into the scrimmage is the freshly laid turf at Rannells Field. Neither team is accustomed to playing or practicing on turf, therefore the footing on Friday night could be the difference in making game changing plays.
“As a coach I’ve got to walk on the stuff before, but these guys being their home field it’s going to be a little bit different and we are praying that we get to have a walkthrough on Thursday that its going to be ready for us to do a walkthrough, that way the kids can get around. But it’s going to be exciting,” said Rule with a smile. Kickoff on Friday night is scheduled for 7 p.m. o
