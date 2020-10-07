The beast of Penn's woods.

I have been archery hunting my Aunt’s property in Bedford County, Pa. for the last 13 years. Over that time, I have been blessed to take quite a few bucks, and some really nice ones at that. Even though Pennsylvania has antler restrictions, the amount of extremely large bucks is not that much different than that of West Virginia. My hypothesis for this is because of the sheer amount of hunting pressure the state of Pennsylvania receives. Once a buck has enough points to be considered “legal,” it typically gets killed. This is neither good, nor bad in my eyes, as I would like to see a larger sum of trophy bucks, but am also happy to see people enjoy hunting and following the restrictions that are already in place.
Living in Romney, a person might think that it would be difficult to spend much time hunting in Pennsylvania, but it is actually quite the opposite. My Aunt’s farm sits about 10 miles from the Maryland line, roughly 20 minutes from Cumberland. Being this close, I am able to spend quite a bit of time scouting and even hunting after work in the evenings.
In the beginning of August, I started to make that hour drive a few times a week in order to scour the soybean and hay fields that were on and around the perimeter of the property that I can hunt. Right away, I noticed that, for whatever reason, it was a banner year as far as large bucks go. It seemed like every evening spent glassing, I would run into a nice buck, which is certainly not the norm.
Around the end of August, I deployed half a dozen trail cameras onto various portions of the farm where I had been seeing pockets of nice, shooter bucks. A couple of the cameras that I used were “cellular cameras,” which send the pictures directly to an app on your cell phone, meaning you do not have to intrude into an area in order to check them. This proved to be vital, as I never had to leave my scent in the areas where these cameras were, but was able to get all of the intel that I needed.
In the 1st week of September, we had a cold front move through, coupled with a pretty substantial rainstorm. I decided after school that I would throw my rain suit on and spend the evening scouting and hanging a couple of more trail cameras in areas that I had deemed “hard to hunt.” These areas are hard to hunt because of how difficult it is to get into them without spooking deer. I figured that if I could get in, and out while it was raining, I would be able to leave very little scent.
After taking a few hours to scout, it was nearing nightfall. So, naturally, I decided to make a quick trip around the crop fields to see if any bucks were on their feet. As I was driving down a hardtop road, I saw a couple of bucks a few hundred yards away and promptly stopped to glass. After seeing that none of them were big enough to be exciting, I lowered my binoculars and what I saw startled me. A mere 50 yards from the road, an absolute giant stood from his bed. For 2 minutes we had a staring contest. I watched as the beast wandered off, but little did I realize I had just witnessed the buck that would paint my dreams for the next 6 weeks.
After seeing that large buck, I become very focused on my scouting in an attempt to pinpoint the buck’s core area. In mid-September, I began getting very consistent pictures of the buck on 1 of my cell cameras that were on a trail heading to a bean field, but only on a north to northwest wind. Based on the scouting I did last winter, I was pretty sure that on that wind direction, he was bedding on the point of an interior thicket, halfway up a ridge, roughly 150 yards off of the corner of a soybean field.
I watched my cameras for the next few weeks, keeping tabs on every wind direction, and every daylight photo that was taken, and confirmed that it would indeed take a northerly wind in order to possibly get a shot at the brute. The bad thing about this was that a northerly wind would clear about half of the bedding area out, but with a perfectly placed stand, would avoid the area that he was bedding in. Many times I mulled the thought over about going in and hanging a tree stand before the season started, but decided against it, as I did not want to place any of my scent in the area where he was moving in daylight. So I decided I would take a stand in with me when I hunted.
Monday evening, Oct. 5th, looked to be the perfect day to slip in and take a crack at the giant buck, as winds were to be out of the northwest and the atmospheric pressure was to be on the incline, which often results in higher amounts of daylight movement. The school day seemed to crawl by and as soon as the bell rang at 3:26, to signal students to go to their busses, I ran to my truck and headed north. The entire trip I played the following events through my head and went through my mental checklist in order to be efficient with my time. Upon arrival, I jumped out and immediately placed my bow on the ground, changed out of my school clothes (which were ironically pajamas, as it was “get up and go day” for spirit week), then I placed my pack and my super portable Lone Wolf Assault tree stand on my back and headed into the area I planned to sit.
As I neared the area I wanted to sit, I looked around for the perfect tree. I found one with plenty of cover, but it had a couple of small deadfalls wedged into the crotch of a few limbs, meaning it would be a royal pain to climb. Even with it being an aggravating tree, I decided to unpack my things, and slowly ascend the tree. After about 25 minutes (it normally takes me only 5-10 minutes) and quite a few acrobatics, I finally settled into my stand.
I positioned the stand to face away from the direction that I anticipated the deer to come from and decided that I would stand the entire evening, keeping the trunk of the tree between me and the hopeful path of the deer. Anxiously waiting, the aroma of fall filled my nose as the thermals began to drop, heightening the scent that was being pulled my direction.
At 6:00 on the button, 5 doe emerged from behind me and worked their way directly under my tree. For whatever reason, they simply stood around for 20 minutes, and eventually picked up on my ground scent. They never really wigged out, but they stomped and slowly walked off.
As the evening progressed, I watched deer after deer pour out of the bedding area to my west, which didn’t worry me, as I hadn’t gotten any evening pictures of the brute on the trail cameras I had positioned on the trails. Surprisingly, the only other deer that walked within bow range was a small 4 point. Still standing, facing behind me at 7:00, I saw the unmistakable giant, white rack, 50 yards away and walking right down the trail that I had anticipated. As he went behind some brush, I slowly lifted my bow from its hanger and readied myself for the potential shot. The buck stopped broadside at 27 yards, but with the wind being so calm and the deer semi-looking in my direction, I decided to hold off on drawing my bow and to wait for the better opportunity, which came moments later.
He began walking again, and as his head went behind a bush, I slowly went to full draw. The only problem was that he stopped with his vitals directly behind that small bush, for what seemed like an eternity, as he turned his head back and forth, making sure the coast was clear. As my muscles began to tire, I forced myself to not let my draw down.
Eventually, the buck decided he was safe, and stepped out from behind the obstruction, but instead of walking right out into the field, he began quartering to me, stopping at roughly 25 yards. I decided it was now or never, as I wasn’t sure how much longer I was going to be able to stay drawn. I placed my sight pin right on the point of his shoulder and drove a 550-grain arrow through both lungs and into the heart. The buck whirled on impact, running by my tree at 10 feet and crashing into a sticker 50 yards behind me. There was quite a bit of thrashing and crashing, and as quickly as it happened, everything fell silent.
Seeing that I didn’t get a pass-through, I decided to sit and listen intently in order to hear the deer wheezing or moving, but there were no audible sounds. Around 7:30, I turned my headlamp on, and climbed down to sneak into where I saw the deer crash. After a minute or 2 of sifting my way through the brush, I walked right onto him.
Upon 1st glance, I was enamored at not only the size of the rack but that size of the body as well. He is as big as any of the bucks that I have been lucky enough to kill in the Midwest, body-wise. As far as his rack goes, he is most likely my best buck to date. Certainly my best here in the east.
As I sit here, thinking about the events that transpired, it is hard for me not to feel a little empty inside, knowing that I may never get the opportunity at another buck of that caliber in W. Va. or Pa., ever again. I am still in shock that everything worked out, and in textbook fashion at that.
I was truly prepared to spend a full season playing cat and mouse with this deer, but instead, I killed him on my very 1st sit. I have my doubts that a buck of that caliber will ever be that easy in the future, but I look forward to the chess match for all of the bucks to come. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.