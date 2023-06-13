WALDORF, Md. – Hampshire High Agriculture Education teacher Isaac Lewis is no stranger to the baseball diamond, having worked as an umpire since the spring of 1999.
Twenty-four years later, Lewis is the consummate professional behind the plate and his meticulous attention to rules and details earned him an opportunity to officiate one of the biggest games in his career – the 2023 Maryland high school state championship.
On Saturday May 27, Lewis stepped onto the field at Regency Furniture Stadium to umpire the class 1A state title, accompanied by his crew of Dave Bender of Oakland, Md. and T.J. Morgan of Westernport.
“It’s a good feeling to go and work a state title game and have the dish,” said Lewis with pride.
“It’s a huge thing and something a lot of umpires will never have the opportunity to do.”
Background
Lewis first was exposed to the life of an umpire while teaching at Keyser High in the late 1990s.
“It was kind of an accident,” said Lewis with a chuckle.
“I asked my co-worker Stan Szafran what he was doing, and he responded, ‘I’m studying for an umpire test.’”
Lewis thought that sounded like a cool part-time job and was invited to attend a meeting at the armory the following day.
The ability to make quick decisions wasn’t foreign to Lewis as evidenced by his experience evaluating livestock.
“I have always had some degree of judgment, being involved in livestock judging, but I enjoyed baseball.”
Lewis explained that growing up in Fort Ashby, baseball was a part of the town culture, and although he didn’t have an illustrious career playing the game, baseball was always a part of his life. Lewis was close with his grandparents and mentioned his grandfather Pyles was affiliated with the Industrial League in Cumberland and that inspired his interest into the game.
Selection Process
Boasting 24 years of experience, Lewis is a highly valued member of the Tri-State Umpire Association and has some experience calling big time games.
In West Virginia, Lewis has been selected five times to work a semifinal game at the state tournament in Charleston (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019).
“Each year every board has the ability to submit a semifinal crew and a final crew,” explained Lewis on the selection process.
Last year, Isaac worked a semifinal game in Frederick, Md., his second as a crewmember in a semifinal contest, with the previous stint coming a year earlier in 2021. This year, the Tri-State Umpire
Association nominated Lewis for both the semifinals and finals. According to Lewis, “Tri-state crews have a long standing tradition of working important games, having worked a ton of semifinal and final games.”
When Lewis was notified that he was chosen to work behind the plate in the Maryland 1A state championship game, he felt honored.
“It’s a big responsibility to be an official at any game,” said Lewis.
“Regardless of what level you officiate. I’ve been in similar atmospheres before, having worked as a college official and a full schedule last summer in the Valley League, which is all Div. I wooden bat league. Those are long games, with big names and big players with a huge atmosphere. Also earlier last month, I worked at Potomac State for the Region 20 championships.”
Lewis admitted that those previous experiences helped him have confidence heading into the championship match, but title game or not, the approach for Lewis remained the same.
“You have a job to do and when it’s time to put on the gear and the armor, you go and do it,” said Lewis.
Game day
The 1A state championship game was a thriller for the ages. Clear Spring defeated Colonel Richardson 3-2 in the 11th inning to capture the state title crown. A nail-biting battle between two evenly matched opponents meant that the game could be swayed by a single call.
“The rule book is the rule book and every strike and every ball counts,” said Lewis.
In fact, Lewis influenced the championship game with crucial calls including two batter interferences and imposing the force play slide rule that took the winning run off the bases.
“You have to enforce things like the force play slide rule and batter interference, and those kind of things are big plays,” explained Lewis.
“I’m all about the craft of umpiring and we try to get it right every time. In that type of a setting, you enforce them as you see them.”
The championship took three hours and five minutes to finish with the game ending when Dawson Kehr of Clear Spring smacked a walk off homer in the bottom of the 11th inning to give his school back-to-back championships.
“There is a lot of commitment from a lot of people that allow me to do what I do,”
“I work in a great county that allows me the flexibility, and not everyone has that.”
“My family was there including my wife and kids, and the people in the stadium that came in from Southern Maryland to watch.”
“My mother-in-law was trying to get on the field to get me water and my wife has to listen to fans growl for three hours about the calls, so it’s a huge commitment from everyone involved.
Going forward
In order to continue moving forward, it was important for Lewis to look back at the people that helped him get to the level he is at today.
“You have to take it serious and there are a lot of guys that helped me get to where I am,” said Lewis.
“Ron Whiting, James Altobello, Roberto Pattison, Tim Detweiler, Brian Fisher, Greg Walls, Elite Umpires thank you for taking the chance on an ol’ farm boy from West Virginia.”
Now that Lewis has reached the pinnacle of his craft, he wants to remain there for as long as possible.
“Its now about longevity,”
“I’m 48 years old and it’s a craft that is much older by design, but it’s about maintaining yourself. It’s about being physically focused.”
Lewis has lost nearly 40 pounds this year, which is mostly a good thing, but there is a problem with losing weight as an umpire.
“When you are a college official and working high school games at a high level, 90 percent of it is that first impression of believability,” said Lewis.
“If your pants look like they are made by Omar the Tentmaker you’ve lost your credibility.”
Luckily for Lewis, finding a tailor and a pair of new pants isn’t a problem.
With the excitement of working a state championship behind him, Lewis was back on the umpire circuit last week working an American Legion game between Cumberland Post 13 and Moorefield Post 64, nevertheless, his attention and focus to detail remained the same.
“My goal is to stay the top of the game regardless of the inning, the venue or the outcome.”
Going forward
In order to continue moving forward, it was important for Lewis to look back at the people that helped him get to the level he is at today.
“You have to take it serious and there are a lot of guys that helped me get to where I am,” said Lewis.
“Ron Whiting, James Altobello, Roberto Pattison, Tim Detweiler, Brian Fisher, Greg Walls, Elite Umpires thank you for taking the chance on an ol’ farm boy from West Virginia.”
Now that Lewis has reached the pinnacle of his craft, he wants to remain there for as long as possible.
“It’s now about longevity,” he said.
“I’m 48 years old and it’s a craft that is much older by design, but it’s about maintaining yourself. It’s about being physically focused.”
Lewis has lost nearly 40 pounds this year, which is mostly a good thing, but there is a problem with losing weight as an umpire.
“When you are a college official and working high school games at a high level, 90 percent of it is that first impression of believability,” said Lewis.
“If your pants look like they are made by Omar the Tentmaker, you’ve lost your credibility.”
Luckily for Lewis, finding a tailor and a pair of new pants isn’t a problem.
With the excitement of working a state championship behind him, Lewis was back on the umpire circuit last week working an American Legion game between Cumberland Post 13 and Moorefield Post 64, nevertheless, his attention and focus to detail remained the same.
“My goal is to stay on top regardless of the game, inning, venue or outcome.” o
