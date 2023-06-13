Umpire Isaac Lewis

Umpire Isaac Lewis (center) was accompanied by Dave Bender of Oakland, Md. and T.J. Morgan of Westernport to work the Maryland 1A state championship game.

WALDORF, Md. – Hampshire High Agriculture Education teacher Isaac Lewis is no stranger to the baseball diamond, having worked as an umpire since the spring of 1999. 

Twenty-four years later, Lewis is the consummate professional behind the plate and his meticulous attention to rules and details earned him an opportunity to officiate one of the biggest games in his career – the 2023 Maryland high school state championship.

