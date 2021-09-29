The culmination of the Gary Crane Cup for 2021 will be the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort this Tuesday, Oct. 5. The Final Round will start with lunch in the main dining room at 12:30 p.m., followed by tee times beginning at 1 p.m. The cost for lunch and 18 holes of golf with a cart is just $25. Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for lunch and a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the area’s premiere courses.
New Email Address
We are still experiencing trouble with our email service. In an effort to solve those problems, we have a new email address.
The new address is hampshirecountyparks@gmail.com. The change in address is temporary, and as soon as we have established a new permanent email address, we will let you know.
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
The gymnasium, cafeteria and kitchen at Old Capon Bridge Middle School are now available for rentals. Guidelines for their use will be as follows:
1. Frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer, or soap and water
2. Nothing attached to walls (tape or nails)
3. Sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans
4. Smoking is prohibited on school grounds
New rates for rentals will be as follows:
2-hour block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $75 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
4-hour block (8 a.m. –noon; 1 – 5 p.m.; 6 – 10 p.m.): $150 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Full day (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $300 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at hampshirecountyparks@gmail.com.
Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
We are heading down the home stretch at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park.
We still have to install the hood and suppression system and the roll-down window in the kitchen, while work is progressing on the security and fire alarm systems.
When completed, the 6,600-square-foot Conference Center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300.
Disc Golf Course at Camp Walker
When planning your outdoor activities, don’t forget about the Camp Walker Disc Golf Course.
We have made several improvements to the course over the past year. We installed tee-marker posts for all the holes to make each teeing area more visible.
We are also providing scorecards and course maps, both of which can be found in the mailbox beside the 1st tee.
The 1st tee is located on the flat ground out past the pavilion, where the road turns to the left and starts down over the hill toward the exit to the park. We have also installed new tee markers with the Camp Walker logo on them for each hole.
If you’re looking for a disc to play at Camp Walker, then we have several options for you.
We have Skeeters, which are all-purpose discs that are suitable for every shot, for sale in the HCP&R office for just $7 each.
We also have commemorative glow-in-the-dark drivers and putters that have the official Camp Walker logo on them for $15 each.
All proceeds from the sale of these discs go for improvements to the course. If you haven’t been out to Camp Walker to play the course, you really need to take an hour or so and try it.
I feel certain that you will find disc golf both physically and mentally challenging.
Plus, it’s a great opportunity to spend some time in 1 of the prettiest spots in Hampshire County. And it’s free to play. Now that’s a deal I know you don’t want to miss! ο
