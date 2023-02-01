SHEPHERDSTOWN – The Trojan paddlers ended their regular season schedule on Saturday and coach Lindsay McNelis couldn’t be happier.
“This week they blew it out of the water,” said McNelis.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
SHEPHERDSTOWN – The Trojan paddlers ended their regular season schedule on Saturday and coach Lindsay McNelis couldn’t be happier.
“This week they blew it out of the water,” said McNelis.
“They had so many personal bests this week, that I literally had to sit down and go through my papers and list everything.”
The girls managed to pick up a win as a team over Mountain View, which is a major accomplishment.
“I am proud they all dropped times in so many areas after a tough season and a little of sickness and things, but they have come back and are finishing out strong.”
On the boys side, senior Ryan Quick continues to improve.
“Ryan PR’ed his breaststroke time, which was his best time of all-time which is an absolutely fantastic accomplishment from him,” said Coach McNelis.
Hampshire managed to save their best meet for the last meet of the regular season, and that bodes well heading into regionals.
“I think that gave them a lot of confidence heading into regionals,” said McNelis.
“Also, I attribute all of these time drops to the training that we do in preparation for regionals, like tapering and drag, and consistently working on sprinting non-stop in practice. I think that really helped boost them this week as well and hoping it will continue into next weekend and give them that time boost.”
Regionals are in Shepherdstown on Saturday, Feb. 4, starting at 9 a.m.
In order for a swimmer to qualify for states, they need to finish in the top three in their respective event to automatically qualify. Additional swimmers may be added that finish fourth or worse, depending on qualifying times from the other regional meets.
“Honestly, if they can pull off another week like this week, I will be so thrilled,” said coach McNelis about her expectations heading into regionals.
“I just want to see them progress.” o
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.