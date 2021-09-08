Around this time of year, there is always a major spike in tree stand accidents, which makes a lot of sense since people are spending a lot of time climbing and hanging their stands for the upcoming season.
Most people don’t realize they are much more likely to fall while putting a stand up, simply because of a lack of safety gear for the aerobic activity they are completing. Another major reason for falling is equipment malfunctions.
For whatever reason, there are a lot of individuals who do not take the time to check for rusty bolts and worn straps. Sure, some accidents happen by fluke, but the vast majority happen because of some sort of negligence.
Harness
Wearing a safety harness has been beat to death since I started hunting. Although the majority of people wear one while hunting, many do not wear them while hanging stands.
This is by far the most crucial time to have one on, since often you are stuck in awkward positions when hanging off of the side of a tree. Another important tool that goes with the harness in a lineman’s belt. A lineman’s belt is a strap that goes around the tree and connects at your waist. This holds you, facing the tree, and enables you to use your hands, without holding onto the tree, making it much simpler to hold a stand or tighten straps.
It will also save you the chance of a fall by keeping you upright and slowing the fall dramatically. You might slam into the tree and end up with a few bruises, but at least you won’t hit the ground at full force.
Bee Spray
Yes, this sounds like a funny thing to keep on hand, but the amount of people that fall from trees because they happened upon a bee’s nest is shocking. Keeping a can in your pocket while hanging, or checking stands is essential. I compare it to keeping bear spray when in grizzly country. 99% of the time it is unneeded, but when you do happen to need it, you will be glad that you had it.
Ratchet Straps
It is extremely important to pay attention to wear on straps each season. As trees grow, straps weaken and eventually will snap with a little bit of added pressure.
Therefore, keeping tabs on each strap is incredibly important. A good thing to do is to purchase high-quality ratchet straps, even if they are a little more expensive. Higher quality straps withstand more tension and will hold much more weight than the cheap packs of straps with lightweight material.
Another reason to purchase high-quality straps is that the mechanics and metal are meant to withstand much more weight because they a built to be heavy-duty.
Ladder Sticks
Long over are the days of the deathly screw-in steps. It is 2021, and many companies build ladder sticks at a cheap price.
Every year, I am shocked to see people still using screw in tree steps to climb trees. They are extremely unsafe and operate no better than standard ladder sticks. They are also a similar price, so in reality, there is no reason to use them. It is easy to slip when scaling a tree with them, especially when wet. Also, they rotate in the tree every time they are stepped on, making for unsure footing.
The last reason against them is the fact if you would happen to fall and hit one on the way down or slam into the tree when wearing a lineman’s belt, the step can easily protrude into your body, leaving you in a really bad situation. Although they were very popular 20 years ago, there are much safer options now.
Throwing a Stand Out
Sometimes it gets to a point where a stand just needs to be pitched. If left in a tree for a long time, the paint on the metal will begin to chip, causing the stand to rust.
Eventually, that rust will eat a hole through the stand, making it dangerous. Although it sounds obvious, it is important to throw those stands away and get a new one. It blows my mind how many of these I run across in my travels, so if you are someone who had a stand in this type of shape, throw it away.
I have been climbing trees since I was young, and am quite comfortable doing so. But I still make sure to take every precaution I can because I want to be able to hunt for a long time.
Tree stand safety is not something that should be taken lightly, as many people injure themselves long-term, or even fatally every single year. The last thing you want to happen when enjoying the outdoors is to have your life drastically changed in that sort of way. ο
