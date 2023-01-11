SUNRISE SUMMIT – Everybody has a bad week sometimes. For the HHS boys basketball team, last week was a bad week. Hampshire lost a pair of road games by double-digits to Musselman and Elkins.
Musselman 46 HHS 33
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 12:55 am
At intermission the Trojans trailed the Applemen by 3 points, 18-15. The 2nd half was a different story as Musselman outscored HHS 28-18.
“It was tough,” said Alkire after the game.
“They did a good job of scouting us and they shut us down. Defensively, they outhustled us as well.”
Easton Shanholtz finished with a double-double accounting for 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Hunter Wilfong maximized his 12 minutes on the court scoring 6 points.
Elkins 68 HHS 39
The Tigers hit the 1st 3-pointer of the game to take a 3-0 lead and never looked back. Led by Cory Harper’s 17 points, Elkins improved to (6-3) and is currently ranked No. 7 in the latest AP poll.
“We didn’t move the ball enough,” explained coach Alkire for the lack of offense.
“We are getting out of the flow of our offense and settling for a random shot.”
Easton Shanholtz led Hampshire with 12 points while Jenson Fields scored 11. J.J Charlton had a nice game for HHS finishing with 8 points and 3 rebounds. o
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
