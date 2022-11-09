Jefferson wins sectionals in 5 sets
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION – The Trojans (12-14-1) entered sectionals as the No. 3 seed after being swept by Washington and Jefferson during the regular season.
The sectional semifinals started last week with a road trip to Charles Town.
Hampshire 3 Washington 0
The Trojans came out and shocked No. 2 Washington last Tuesday winning 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-20). The victory was a team effort as positivity and chemistry reined supreme on the court.
Hanna Lee led HHS in 3 categories, notching 11 service points, 5 aces and 6 digs.
Carlina Sardo was the top Trojan with 18 assists while Olivia Baxter led the team with 2 blocks.
Kora McBride tallied the most kills with 8. The victory over the Patriots advanced HHS to the sectional championship to face top-seeded Jefferson.
Jefferson 3 Hampshire 2
Before the No. 1 seed took the court to play No. 3 Hampshire in the sectional championship, a member of their team decided it was time to leave. Jefferson head coach Chad Patoray announced to his players that he was no longer coaching the team, which left a vacancy for the Cougars just before 1st serve.
The Jefferson football head coach Craig Hunter stepped in to fill the void.
Hampshire had the momentum coming off their 3-0 victory over Washington and that confidence carried over to Thursday night.
“I was telling the kids the same thing I was telling them against Washington – it’s really difficult to beat a team 3 times,” said coach Megan Fuller.
Hampshire won the 1st set 25-20 to grab a 1-0 lead. Jefferson responded with a 25-23 victory in the 2nd set to knot the game at 1-1.
The Trojans simply didn’t show up in the 3rd set as Jefferson won the set with ease 25-9.
“We battled in the 2nd set, but laid a complete egg in the 3rd,” said Fuller.
The Trojans regrouped and rallied in the 4th set grabbing an early 13-8 advantage. The Cougars came close but never overtook Hampshire’s lead as the Trojans wound up winning 25-23 to set up a 5th and decisive set.
In the 5th set, Hampshire won the 1st point but from that point forward, Jefferson grabbed the lead and never looked back winning 15-11 to capture the sectional crown.
“We have issues with consistency,” said Fuller.
“We have moments where we make lots of bad decisions which occurs when you are youthful.”
“Outside the 3rd game, the other 4 games we did a good job of getting after balls. If you look at our rotation on the floor, we are fast. Good reaction time from our middles.”
Carlina Sardo stuffed the stat sheet with 7 points, 6 aces, 1 kill, 34 assists, 2 digs and 2 blocks.
Peyton Duncan had 3 points, 1 ace and 10 digs.
Hanna Lee finished with 5 points, 2 aces and 11 digs.
Dakota Strawderman had 5 kills and 1 dig.
Jocelyn Hartman tallied 9 points, 2 aces and 8 digs.
Eliza VanMeter racked up 11 kills and 1 dig.
Sarah Pownell led HHS at the net with 15 kills and 1 block.
Olivia Baxter finished with 6 points, 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 dig and 2 blocks.
Addy Brill was excellent serving the ball with 9 points, 2 aces and 6 digs.
Kora McBride had 4 kills and 1 dig.
Although the Trojans suffered a narrow loss, they still had an opportunity to make it to states if they could win a game at regionals.
Musselman 3 Hampshire 0
The Applemen made quick work of Hampshire on Saturday winning 3-0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-15). The loss against top ranked Musselman officially ended the season for Hampshire. o
