On a muggy summer day in the early 1990’s, my mouth tasted soap for the 1st time.
After working hard digging canals in my sandbox, I pulled the hose to the back of the yard. Determined to test my engineering abilities, I positioned the green hose between 2 walls of sand, and sprinted back to the house ready to turn on the spigot.
I rotated the metal handle counter-clockwise a few times but was interrupted by my mother who played the role of building inspector, demanding I stop at once.
According to the local judge (Mom) and jury (also Mom), play time was over. Reluctant to adhere to the demands of authority, I voiced my discontent by muttering a saying reserved for adults. The 2-word expression escaped my flapper, and the phrase moved slowly to the eardrums of my Mother.
There was no hope of misinterpretation. This phrase was unmistakable.
After hearing my vulgar response, my mother’s momentary look of disbelief vanished rapidly. Fuming, my mother stormed inside.
A few minutes later, a gold bar of dial soap was hanging out of my mouth as I sat on the railing of the back porch.
So what inflammatory phrase did I say?
… I will repeat the phrase to folks perpetuating misinformation about the new track.
A few weeks ago, I scribed an article on the completion of the fresh rubberized surface that encompasses the football/soccer field. Unsurprisingly the same keyboard warriors who hated the turf were back on social media attacking the track.
– “BOOKS ... Books!!! these kids need books,” clamored one woman.
– “Waste of money. There was nothing wrong. There’s schools that need to be fixed but instead put money somewhere else,” exclaimed another man.
– “The lane widths are wrong. We can’t even host track meets,” bellowed another guy.
Let me repeat the phrase that got my mouth filled with soap:
“SHUT UP!”
Private donors generously footed the 6-figure bill to update the cracked asphalt embarrassment to a modern day marvel. Although some people wanted 8 lanes instead of 6, there are plenty of activities that can be performed on a 6-lane track including:
- Running
- Walking
- Relay races
- 3-legged races
- Hurdles
- Jogging
- Trotting
- Galloping
- Running backwards
- Speed walking
- Standing
- Stretching
- Cheer flips
- Somersaults
- Push-ups
- Sit-ups
- Marching
- Playing in a band
- Group walk-a-thons
- Fundraisers
- Jump for heart
- Hula-hoop
- Ceremonial walks
- Photo shoots
- Sports specific drills
- Leaping
- Rolling
- Crawling
... And Hosting varsity track meets
To the faceless individuals who contacted me anonymously through other channels to voice their discontent with my support of the 6-lane track, feel free to shove soap in my mouth.
I prefer Dial. ο
