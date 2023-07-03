MORGANTOWN – West Virginia University interim head men’s basketball coach Josh Eilert has announced his staff for the 2023-24 season, effective today.

Da’Sean Butler, DerMarr Johnson, Jordan McCabe and Alex Ruoff will be assistant men’s basketball coaches. Ron Everhart will transition to director of community relations and player outreach, Jay Kuntz will continue as the director of player personnel/recruiting, Trent Michaels will be the director of men’s basketball operations, Jared Kortsen will be the video and scouting coordinator and Tyler Cheng will remain the athletic data statistician for men’s basketball.

