50 years ago
10,000 people attended the Annual Whitewater Races. The 8th annual Petersburg Whitewater Weekend wound up at Petersburg Sunday April 5, with an overflow of both boat racing and contestants and spectators. Officials in Petersburg said crowds far exceeded any previous years and estimated some 10,000 people were on hand Sunday alone for the remaining two of the four weekend racing events.
Leaders of the Canoe Cruisers Association of Greater Washington D.C., said racing contestants turned out in such force that entries for some of the events had to be closed well over a week in advance.
40 years ago
A pair of home games opened the season for the ‘81 Trojans as they gained a split by stopping Union on Tuesday but coming up short against Fort Hill Friday.
Three games are on tap this week if the weather holds.
The Trojans hosted Keyser Monday and were to travel to Jefferson Wednesday and come back home Friday to take on Moorefield.
30 years ago
The Hampshire track team, both the boys’ and girls’, are off and running in fine form, recording easy victories in a pair of triangular meets last week. The boys’ team is a mixture of veteran and rookie performers combining for its successful start. Bill Cupp, who went to the state meet last year as a sophomore in the discus, is off to a fine start. He recorded victories in both shot and discus in both meets last week. Neal Steward won the 1600 and 3200 twice, and junior John Alkire nabbed six first-place finishes in the two meets.
20 years ago
The Trojan softball team took the field against East Hardy and dropped a 14-4 decision in their inaugural contest. Katie Begley scored the 1st run in HHS history.
10 years ago
Hampshire High’s Trojans made a little bit of history for themselves last week, sweeping both sides of their tennis match with once-mighty Jefferson. ο
