MORGANTOWN – Beginning this fall, West Virginia fans will be able to purchase the jersey of their favorite Mountaineer football player.
As part of its continued efforts to educate and empower student-athletes, West Virginia University Athletics will begin offering customizable Nike branded jerseys of current football student-athletes through a collaboration with Fanatics and OneTeam Partners.
Fanatics will offer customizable football jersey blanks while The Brandr Group and OneTeam Partners will administer the group rights for the jersey program.
Fanatics will offer these customizable Mountaineer football Nike jerseys for football student-athletes who opt-in to the group licensing program, and those players will be compensated for each jersey sold bearing their name.
Jerseys will be available for purchase across the Fanatics network of sites, including ShopWVU.com, the official online team store of WVU Athletics.
More information about how fans can purchase the jerseys of their favorite WVU football players will be made available later this year.
WVU Athletics will also continue to partner with The Brandr Group to expand opportunities for WVU student-athletes as those opportunities become available. o
