It is an extremely challenging task to manufacture a football schedule that has balance and keeps Hampshire playoff eligible.
In fact, the task has been so tough, athletic director Trey Stewart has searched high and low for teams that will match-up well for HHS and keep class AAA playoff eligibility.
For those of you that are not aware, to maintain playoff eligibility, class AAA teams must face 6 class AAA opponents. Out-of-state teams with the proper number of students may be substituted for in-state opponents deemed AAA.
As stated in the WVSSAC playoff manual:
“A team must play 6 teams in their class or above to be eligible to be considered in the playoff ratings. When a contract is signed with a school, the classification of that school will be used in determining the 6-game requirement for the length of the contract.”
There are a total of 32 teams in class AAA. Sixteen of those 32 make the playoffs. Since 1964, Hampshire has played 57 seasons of football. Only 3 times have the Trojans made the playoffs, with the most recent coming in 2003.
The 3 times HHS has qualified for postseason play, they lost all 3 games: 2003 – Cabell Midland 28-12, 2001 – Parkersburg 56-12, 2000 – Parkersburg 69-0.
Mr. Stewart has always had the best interest of the football program in mind in terms of seeking out opponents, but it is extremely hard to gauge whether an unfamiliar school matches up well with Hampshire.
Without question making the playoffs is the ultimate dream, but at what cost?
The class system in AAA is completely lopsided in favor of the big boy schools and rural high schools with low attendance simply are at an unfair disadvantage.
According to the most recent classifications:
At the last reclassification in 2019, Hampshire had 894 students which ranks 28th out of the 32 schools.
In 2022, HHS is barely above the 800 mark. Until HHS lands in class AA, perhaps a shift in schedule strategy needs to happen.
Perhaps HHS should re-evaluate whether it is beneficial to play out-of-state school just to maintain playoff eligibility.
Let’s not ignore some hard truths. The past 2 weeks have featured uncompetitive football. A 42-0 loss to Rock Ridge followed by a 49-0 blowout win over Park View.
The attendance at the gate coming from both opposing schools was a couple of dozen (at best). Neither team has any long-term history of playing HHS.
Unfortunately, the state of West Virginia doesn’t have more “Prestons” available in class AAA, a county with only 1 high school.
When composing a schedule, rivalry games matter. Therefore Keyser and Frankfort are automatics on the schedule no matter the year.
But perhaps it would be better for HHS to swap out the likes of Rock Ridge, Greenbrier East, Hedgesville, Park View and Washington with the teams of a more similar caliber like Moorefield, Petersburg, East Hardy, Elkins and Buckhannon-Upshur.
This is not an easy decision by any means and I certainly understand the argument for maintaining playoff eligibility.
However, I think creating an easier schedule with schools that have more ties to this area could be extremely beneficial for the long-term health of the program.
Winning breeds winning. So does losing. And right now the odds are stacked against the Trojans.
Swapping out AAA powers for more competitive AA and A teams increases the chances of Hampshire having a winning season. o
