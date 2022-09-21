Carroll's Corner Headshot 2022

Nick Carroll 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

It is an extremely challenging task to manufacture a football schedule that has balance and keeps Hampshire playoff eligible.

In fact, the task has been so tough, athletic director Trey Stewart has searched high and low for teams that will match-up well for HHS and keep class AAA playoff eligibility.

