Cross Country MS MAC Championships

Team Results Boys

1. Capon Bridge 29

2. Shepherdstown 58

3. Wildwood 74

4. Charles Town 110

5. Warm Springs 112

6. Harpers Ferry 121

 

Individual Results

3rd: Collin Hall

4th: Wyatt Thorne

6th: Landon Whitacre

7th: Elijah Cook

14th: Ethan VanMeter

17th: Chris Downs

33rd: Cyrus Chaney

 

Team Results Girls

1. Harpers Ferry

2. Capon Bridge

3. Shepherdstown

4. Warm Springs

5. Romney

6. Charles Town

 

Individual Results

7th: Della Knight

9th: Bailey Nichols

11th: Karleigh Nichols

14th: Juelean Dixon

17th: Claudia Lucas

20th: Lexy Lee

21st: Kaydence Haines

22nd: Penelope Odom

24th: Elowyn Boward

26th: Ana Mendoza

37th: Hannah Haines

38th: Desiree Haines

39th: Paige Voit

42nd: Isabella Hochard

50th: Abigail Handy

51st: Kendall Voit

 

Capon Bridge Volleyball ‘A’ Team Results

Bobcat Volleyball extends their winning streak to 13 games (13-0) .

10/8 - Capon Bridge vs Union

25-9 CB

25-15 CB

Capon Bridge vs Moorefield

25-18 CB

25-19 CB

 

Romney Volleyball ‘A’ Team Results

Romney: 1  (27-25)

Charles Town: 2 (25-15, 25-18)

Romney: 1 (25-19)

Shepherdstown: 2 (25-23, 25-18)

 

Middle School Football

Capon Bridge: 16

Petersburg: 48

Landon Eversole ran for a touchdown and threw to Devin Michael for the other. The Bobcats are now (1-5) on the season.

 

Middle School Football

Romney: 20

Moorefield: 62

Vinny Greer scored 2 touchdowns and Jayden Edwards scored 1. Romney is now (1-4).

