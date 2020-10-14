Cross Country MS MAC Championships
Team Results Boys
1. Capon Bridge 29
2. Shepherdstown 58
3. Wildwood 74
4. Charles Town 110
5. Warm Springs 112
6. Harpers Ferry 121
Individual Results
3rd: Collin Hall
4th: Wyatt Thorne
6th: Landon Whitacre
7th: Elijah Cook
14th: Ethan VanMeter
17th: Chris Downs
33rd: Cyrus Chaney
Team Results Girls
1. Harpers Ferry
2. Capon Bridge
3. Shepherdstown
4. Warm Springs
5. Romney
6. Charles Town
Individual Results
7th: Della Knight
9th: Bailey Nichols
11th: Karleigh Nichols
14th: Juelean Dixon
17th: Claudia Lucas
20th: Lexy Lee
21st: Kaydence Haines
22nd: Penelope Odom
24th: Elowyn Boward
26th: Ana Mendoza
37th: Hannah Haines
38th: Desiree Haines
39th: Paige Voit
42nd: Isabella Hochard
50th: Abigail Handy
51st: Kendall Voit
Capon Bridge Volleyball ‘A’ Team Results
Bobcat Volleyball extends their winning streak to 13 games (13-0) .
10/8 - Capon Bridge vs Union
25-9 CB
25-15 CB
Capon Bridge vs Moorefield
25-18 CB
25-19 CB
Romney Volleyball ‘A’ Team Results
Romney: 1 (27-25)
Charles Town: 2 (25-15, 25-18)
Romney: 1 (25-19)
Shepherdstown: 2 (25-23, 25-18)
Middle School Football
Capon Bridge: 16
Petersburg: 48
Landon Eversole ran for a touchdown and threw to Devin Michael for the other. The Bobcats are now (1-5) on the season.
Middle School Football
Romney: 20
Moorefield: 62
Vinny Greer scored 2 touchdowns and Jayden Edwards scored 1. Romney is now (1-4).
