SHEPHERDSTOWN – The Trojans dipped their toes into the waters of Shepherd University for a swim meet in late November and the duo of Taylor Kirk and Ryan Quick made their presence known by improving upon their individual times.
On the boys side of the meet, Ryan Quick has found his niche in the breaststroke, finishing 3rd overall at the Hedgesville meet.
“I’m really focused on rhythm,” explained Quick. “Once you get the rhythm down, it helps you glide through the water.”
Perhaps the biggest obstacle for Quick this season has been keeping his goggles on.
When diving into the water, Quick has struggled to keep his eyes protected as the goggles have come dislodged when entering the pool.
“I’m thinking bungee straps for the goggles will help me out tremendously,” said Quick with a laugh.
Coach Lisa Lease agreed that goggle problems have been Quick’s toughest challenge to start the year, however, she is more concerned with the fluidity of his stroke.
“Staying in rhythm while going fast,” explained Lease on what she has been preaching to Quick. “The breaststroke is what he does best.”
On the girls side of the meet, Taylor Kirk continues to get faster in the 100 yard freestyle, taking 2nd place with a time of 1:12 in the most recent meet.
Although Kirk was in soccer shape coming off the fall season, she strongly believes there is a big difference in conditioning when swimming laps compared to running up and down the turf.
“There is no conditioning that matches swimming,” said Kirk. “You have to work on that during practice and being here every day.”
Kirk’s favorite part of swimming the 100-yard freestyle is the competition against herself.
“Yeah, you are racing against other people, but your main focus is beating your own time,” said Kirk.
Coach Lease has been pleased with the effort she has seen from Kirk since the start of the season.
“Taylor is very dedicated and very focused,” said coach Lease. “You could tell after that 1st meet that it really boosted her confidence. For the past 3 years, we have been working on her confidence, and that 1st meet proved that she can do it.”
The Trojans will have a 3-week hiatus due to an upcoming meet being canceled.
“I’m not too worried about it,” said Lease. “We are keeping our nose to the grind as if we are having a meet on Saturday.”
As of right now, the next swim meet on the schedule will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Shepherd.
Girls Individual
200-yard freestyle
3rd Ambrielle Odom 2:48
5th Delaney McNelis 3:12
50-yard freestyle
2nd Alex Kile 31.1
100-yard freestyle
2nd Taylor Kirk 1:12
6th Addisyn Gamber 1:24
200-yard freestyle relay
3rd McNelis, Odom, Kirk, Kile 2:13
100-yard backstroke
4th Alex Kile 1:31
Boys Individual
100-yard backstroke
4th Trent Lupton 1:19
100-yard breaststroke
3rd Ryan Quick 1:29
100-yard freestyle
4th Ryan Quick 1:12
50-yard freestyle
4th Trent Lupton 27.0
Team scores
Boys
Washington 72, Hampshire 6
Musselman 55, Hampshire 15
Hedgesville 51, Hampshire 13
