2022 was a year to remember for several Hampshire County sports, highlighted by the Trojan girls soccer team finishing the regular season undefeated and Kaylie Hall becoming the 1st Hampshire girl to win a WVSSAC wrestling state championship. Although both soccer teams shined bright, there were some other sports that struggled. With that said, here are a few of the many storylines to watch in 2023.
1. The HHS boys and girls soccer teams earned homefield advantage for the 2022 sectional title game, but both came up short. Can either team win sectionals in 2023?
The Trojan boys (11-4-4) finished the 2022 season as the most accomplished boys soccer team in HHS history.
However they were eliminated in the postseason in double overtime by a talented Washington squad 2-1.
The Patriot girls handed Hampshire (14-1-4) their 1st and only loss of the season, a 2-0 defeat in the class AAA, region 2, section 2 title game.
Why Hampshire could win sectionals in 2023
Without a doubt, the loss 8 seniors will hurt the Trojan boys, however, coach Robby Hott has a ton of young talent ready to step in and fill roles. Word around the program is that the chemistry and development of the young Trojans will pay dividends when they step into varsity roles.
The girls squad was young in 2022 and the majority of the starters will return for 2023. Six out of the top 7 goal scorers will return next season.
Why Hampshire might not win sectionals in 2023
The departure of goal scorers like Dom Strawn and Brady Pyles who accounted for 30 goals this season will be huge shoes to fill. And Washington and Jefferson will be good once again.
On the girls’ side, it’s a similar story. Both Jefferson and Washington have outstanding programs. It’s not easy beating these powerhouse programs.
2. Can the Trojan softball team improve on their 5-win season?
The Trojans went 5-23 in 2022. On the surface that record may not appear that impressive until you realize it was the 1st time Hampshire won a softball game since April 17. 2019, a 4-3 victory over Martinsburg.
Hampshire snapped their 3-year losing streak on Saturday April 16, with back-to-back wins over Tygarts Valley 14-2 and 14-6. (Note: Hampshire softball did not play in 2020 due to Covid.)
The Trojans return the vast majority of their starters in 2023. Dakota Strawderman, Molly McVicker and Kaylie Hall are all poised to have monster seasons. Can the incoming class help boost the Trojans over the 5 win threshold?
3. After the departure of athletic trainer Kari Briggs when will HHS hire another full time athletic trainer?
At the end of September, HHS athletic trainer Kari Briggs accepted a job at Strasburg High School. Since then, the position has remained open and the job has been reposted again and again. The lack of a full time athletic trainer is concerning from a safety standpoint, especially when athletes get injured or need physical rehab. When will the position be filled?
4. With the removal of 3 class AAA teams from the schedule can HHS win 5 games in 2023?
The 2023 football schedule was released in early December with notable changes to the lineup.
Class AAA teams including Park View (Va.), Rock Ridge (Va.) and Greenbrier East have been substituted for more traditional opponents.
Those schools have been replaced by East Hardy (class A), Tucker County (class A) and Northern (class AA).
The football program continues to try and find its footing and a favorable schedule in 2023 might help the Trojans reach 5 wins for the 1st time since 2014.
There is an asterisk and tradeoff to the seemingly easier schedule, sacrificing playoff eligibility.
The WVSSAC has a rule in place that class AAA schools like Hampshire must have 6 class AAA schools on the schedule in order to remain eligible for the playoffs. With that said, making the playoffs has been a pipe dream since 2003.
The program will benefit from playing games against familiar local foes than trying to guess whether some unknown team from D.C. will match-up against HHS.
There is a rumor that the WVSSAC will rescind their requirement for class AAA schools to play 6 class AAA schools in order to be playoff eligible, but that decision remains to be seen.
5. Will Capon Bridge, Romney and Hampshire all have golf teams in 2023?
As the 2022 fall sports season kicked off in early August, a nice surprise was announced for golf fans around the county. Hampshire and Romney were both approved to field a golf squad.
The 2022 season marked the return of golf to Hampshire High and the biggest goal of the season was to make sure the program would continue in 2023. As of now, it’s a safe bet that HHS will be on the greens this fall.
However there was much more discussion about the future longevity of Romney and Capon Bridge middle school teams.
In 2022, there was not enough interest in golf at CBMS and the Bobcats lacked a viable coach.
RMS had a coach in place, but was it a one-and-done situation?
The future of golf at all 3 schools remains cloudy, but clearly it will be a topic of conversation this fall. o
