BELLE VERNON, Pa. – The Expressions gymnastics team finished their last regular meet of the season out on February 26th and 27th.
The team traveled back to Belle Vernon, PA for the Welcome to the Playground meet hosted by Willow Tree gymnastics.
The XCel Bronze team finished 2nd place overall in the team competition, bringing home their 3rd team finish of the season. Competing in the Junior A age division was Kaylee Bidinger, Trenly Manning, and Kaylin Moreland.
Kaylin scored a 9.45 on vault, claiming 3rd place and a 9.5 on bars. She finished all around in 5th place with a 37.35. Trenly earned a gold medal on vault with her score of 9.55 and a 3rdplace finish on floor with a 9.3.
She placed 4th in the all around with a 37.4. Kaylee had a 2nd place finish on vault with a 9.5 and earned gold on bars with a season high of 9.8 out of a possible 10.0. She finished 3rd place all around with a total of 37.7.
In the Junior B age group was Savanna Lawrence, Laila Massey, and Savannah Sirk. Savanna had her highest meet of the season with 8.8 on vault and 8.95 on bars.
She finished in 8th place with a score of 34.55. Laila finished 7th in the all around with a 34.75. She brought home scores of 9.3 on bars and 9.15 on beam. Savannah finished with a silver medal in the all around, earning a total score of 36.7. She earned first place on bars with a 9.7 and 2nd place on vault with a 9.3.
The Senior A age division was Allysen Ruckman. Allysen finished 7th overall with a 34.5. She had scores of 8.8 on both bars and beam.
In the Senior B age group was Alexia Pyles. Alexia earned her first ever all around title winning the gold medal with a 37.45. She earned a silver medal on vault with a 9.15 and a 4th place finish on floor with a 9.5.
In the XCel silver group, Izzy Dow competed in the Junior A age group. Izzy earned a first place medal on bars with a 9.8, a personal best and gym high score for her level. She placed 2nd on floor with a 9.35 and finished all around in 3rd place with a 36.85.
The Junior B age group consisted of Brileigh Clark and Gracie Hite. Brileigh had a 3rd place finish on bars with a 9.6 and a 3rd place finish on floor with a 9.2. She finished 6th in the all around with a 35.9 score.
Gracie had two first place finishes on vault and bars with scores of 9.25 and 9.7 respectively. She finished in 2nd place with a 36.8. In the Senior A age division Ava Gray came home with a first place all around medal with a score of 36.6.
She placed first on floor with a 9.4 and 3rd on bars with a 9.4. Maddison Howell competed in the Senior B age group and finished in 5th with a 35.45 all around score. She earned gold on vault with a 9.15 and 3rd on floor with a 9.3.
Makinley Shaffer had her best meet of the season in XCel gold finishing 4th overall with a 35.75. She posted 2nd place finishes on bars and floor with scores of 9.15 and 9.4.
Two XCel gold gymnasts aren’t competing this season, but are working towards next season, Hailey Cunningham and Ava Potocki.
Mackenzie Shaffer competed in the Level 6 Senior A age division. She posted an all around score of 33.7, earning 10th place. She scored 8.75 on beam, 8.85 on vault, and 8.6 on floor making it her best meet of the season. Addy Rumer also competes on the Level 6 team, but was unable to make it to this meet.
The WV state gymnastics was originally scheduled to be held virtually in March, however due to the new updates from the governors office the state is hoping to be able to hold an in person meet in April.
Until then the girls will continue to practice several times a week, cleaning up and perfecting their skills and routines.
Expressions Dance and Tumble is located in Romney, WV. The competitive gymnastics team is coached by January Dillinger, Heather Barta, Lauren Potocki, Candance Lawrence, and Terrica Rumer.
Expressions is owned by Suellen Racey and offers gymnastics and dance classes for all ages as well as competitive dance and gymnastics teams. ο
