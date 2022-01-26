Exactly 741 days ago, the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump began, the United States had 1 confirmed case of Covid-19 and a WVSD girl’s basketball game was played in Romney.
It would be 17,770 hours before another basketball game was played at WVSD; a contest against Union on Monday, Jan. 24 ended the 2-year draught.
Since Jan. 17, 2020, a tsunami of changes has transformed everyday life at the state school and the metamorphosis has continued to hamper student-athletes.
Then and Now
Back then, visitors were strongly discouraged from meandering on school grounds without pre-approval.
Now, walkers and joggers alike enjoy the picturesque landscape on campus.
Back then, deaf teams were the Lions and blind teams were the Raiders.
Now, deaf and blind squads are the Black Bears.
Back then, WVSD played volleyball in California and won the Spike Out Sportsmanship Award.
Now, bump, sets and spikes are absent from campus.
Back then, it was standing-room-only when WVSD hosted the Eastern Schools for the Deaf Athletic Association basketball tournament in 2019.
Now, the stands were half empty.
Back then, both scoreboards worked properly with games livestreamed on Facebook.
Now, 1 scoreboard malfunctioned and with no livestream.
Back then, the WVSD Lion mascot enthralled audiences with silly antics.
Now, there is no Black Bear mascot to be found.
Back then, WVSD soccer star Mariah Wilson was named Deaf All-American by Deaf Digest (2018).
Now, cleats remain shelved as the soccer program was scrapped (2020-2021).
Back then, WVSB cheerleaders won the EAAB Championship (2020).
Now, Black Bear cheerleaders are barred from competing in conference championships.
Back then, WVSB wrestler Nick Shank won the EAAB championship in the 126-pound weight class (2020).
Now, the wrestling team struggles to find equal competition locally.
Back then, WVSB swimmers competed in the EAAB Tournament. The Raider girls took 1st place and the boys captured 2nd(2019).
Now, thousands of dollars were spent on the pool to overhaul the HVAC systems and lighting, yet no swim team is formed.
Back then, the WVSB goalball team hosted tournaments with schools hailing from Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.
Now, WVSB goalball players are forbidden to cross the Potomac River to play in Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia or any other state in the Union.
Back then, WVSDB sports programs were permitted to travel out-of-state to compete.
Now, WVSDB sports are prohibited from crossing state lines.
Why the restriction on travel?
As of midday Tuesday, Jan. 25, out-of-state travel is prohibited for Black Bear teams.
But why? That’s the question nobody has answered.
Last week, an email was sent to WVDE communications director Christy Day asking for an explanation as to why student-athletes at WVSDB were not permitted to compete out-of-state.
Day replied on Thursday, Jan. 20, saying, “I have inquired and will respond once I receive the information.”
Five days later, the sound of silence continues to blare from Charleston.
Scheduling for the impossible
Finding competition for deaf and blind sports is problematic without travel restrictions in place. Sports like goalball don’t exist at any other institution in West “By-God” Virginia.
Out-of-state travel is obligatory for blind athletes to compete as a member of the Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind (EAAB) and deaf athletes as a member of the Eastern Schools for the Deaf Athletic Association (ESDAA).
Black Bear goalball teams are set to start practicing in a few short weeks. However, there are zero games on the boys schedule and zero games on the girls schedule.
The role of the SSAC
The WVSSAC recognizes WVSDB as a member institution. Therefore, Black Bear athletics adhere to the same governing body as other SSAC member high schools.
According to the WVSSAC handbook, the beliefs and objectives outlined in the SSAC constitution state:
“The Commission seeks to present proper ideals of sportsmanship so that coaches, players, school authorities, game officials and spectators may combine to make any activity enjoyable and productive of physical and social benefits to both sides involved in the contest, with partisanship and prejudice eliminated as far as possible.”
If the SSAC seeks to eliminate partisanship and prejudice, then the SSAC should lobby on behalf of blind and deaf student-athletes.
As mentioned in the SSAC handbook:
“This Commission … shall supervise and control interscholastic athletics among member schools. The WVSSAC Board of Directors is authorized to grant a waiver to a rule when it determines the rule fails to accomplish the purpose for which it is intended or when the rule causes extreme and undue hardship upon the student.”
Since the WVDE has failed to provide an explanation for the restriction on out-of-state travel, it’s time the SSAC Board of Directors issues a waiver.
The out-of-state travel restriction meets the waiver requirements:
-Fails to accomplish the purpose of the rule for which it is intended (whatever that intention may be)
-Causes extreme and undue hardship on deaf and blind athletes as they are prohibited from competitions
Will athletics become obsolete?
Over the past 2 years, we have watched WVSDB athletic programs fold and cease to exist (volleyball, soccer, boys basketball and swimming).
The WVDE mentions in their mission statement:
“To establish policies and procedures to promote equitable implementation of WVBE’s education goals and the general supervision, oversight, and monitoring of a thorough, efficient, and effective system of free public schools.”
The out-of-state travel restriction is only in place at WVSDB, a prejudice policy that impedes student achievement. If the out-of-state travel ban remains in place, I fear athletics at WVSDB will become obsolete.
