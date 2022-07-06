DAVIS – More than 80 runners from across the country converged onto Canaan Valley State Park to take part in the Canaan Valley Running Company’s inaugural Canaan Valley Trail Run. The race was held on Saturday, June 25.
“We are thrilled to announce that our inaugural Canaan Valley Trail Run was a tremendous success. We could not be happier,” said Robby McClung, owner and founder of the Canaan Valley Running Company.
“By adding this race to our already extensive catalog of races, we are able to provide runners the ability to enjoy the beautiful trails of the Canaan Valley State Park in a new and exciting way. We had runners from over 8 different states join us. It was truly a thrill to see smiles on the faces of our runners and spectators.”
McClung added, “We would like to thank everyone at the Canaan Valley State Park for their support and for preparing the park to ensure our runners and visitors had a fantastic time. The race would not be possible without them.”
The Canaan Valley Trail Run, which took place on the Promise Land Trail, gave runners the option to run one 5.9-mile loop, or 2 loops, which totaled 11.8 miles.
Top finishers for the race were as follows:
5.9 Mile Trail Run
Male – Dustin Isner of Cumberland, MD – 51:46.59
Female – Lisa Krammes of Lenhartsville, PA – 53:57.82
11.8 Mile Trail Run
Male – Daniel McDowell of Princeton, WV – 1:32:44.38
Female – Anne Farmer of Thomas, WV – 1:55:47.14
The Canaan Valley Running Company would like to thank the 2022 race season presenting sponsors Mountain Top Realty & Rentals and Canaan Valley BBQ. They would also like to thank sponsors Appalachian Timing Group, Canaan Valley Resort and Highland Outdoors.
Registration for the 2023 Canaan Valley Trail Run, which will be held on June 24, 2023, will open on September 7, 2022. Be sure to act quickly to ensure you get the best deals.
The Canaan Valley Running Company 2022 season will continue on August 27 and 28 with the second annual Moonlight on the Falls Marathon at Blackwater Falls State Park.
For more information on the Canaan Valley Running Company and to register for upcoming races, visit canaanvalleyhalfmarathon.com.
About the Canaan Valley Running Company:
Founded in 2018, the Canaan Valley Running Company is an outdoor adventure and lifestyle company located in Tucker County, West Virginia.
The Canaan Valley Running Company hosts several annual events, which include the Moonlight on the Falls Marathon, Canaan Valley Trail Run and the Canaan Valley Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, to introduce individuals to the beauty of West Virginia. They also provide runners and outdoor adventurers resources and information on their blog.
In addition, the Canaan Valley Running Company is in the process of producing a premium apparel line, which will fit the needs of runners and casual hikers alike. For more information, visit canaanvalleyhalfmarathon.com. o
