Top seeded Tigers force 28 turnovers in 82-41 win
CHARLESTON – Last Thursday marked the second team in Hampshire history to step foot on the Civic Center floor.
The No. 8 seeded Trojans (14-11) faced top-seeded Shady Spring (22-3) in a state quarterfinal match-up.
“We know what Shady has brought, year in and year out,” said HHS coach Danny Alkire. “We knew it was a tall task. All of our guys came in and believed, and not one moment did we think that we couldn’t pull it off.”
Things looked good for the Trojans early in the first quarter as Easton Shanholtz won the opening tip-off, then converted a layup eight seconds into the game to give Hampshire a 2-0 lead.
That was the only lead of the day for HHS as Shady responded with a 27-4 run to close out the first quarter with a 21-point lead 27-6.
Shady outscored Hampshire 55-35 throughout the remainder of the contest to make it 82-41 at the final buzzer.
The Tigers’ high-pressure defense caused all sorts of problems for Hampshire, as the Trojans struggled getting the ball across the timeline.
Hampshire committed a total of 28 turnovers, which was one shy of a state record (29 turnovers by North Marion vs. Shady Spring in 2022).
“We knew where they were coming from, but you can’t replicate that (in practice). The speed is different and the strength is different. You can tell they spend time in the weight room. But preparing for the pressure they throw at you and getting through it was probably the hardest thing,” Alkire said.
Leading up to the state quarterfinal against Shady Spring the goal was to slow down the Tigers.
That didn’t happen.
“Credit them, we were unable to get the ball in the frontcourt to slow it down,” said Alkire. “I think we slowed it down when we got the opportunity to, but they don’t give you any room to breathe.”
Trojan superstar Shanholtz set a goal as a sophomore to end his career at the Civic Center. Although Shanholtz wanted to have a state championship trophy in hand walking off the court, the senior wrapped up his career with a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
“It was a good experience,” Shanholtz said after the game. “I’m just happy to be back. It’s tough having a team like that in the first round, but we went out there and had nothing to lose and soaked it all in and kept fighting until the end.”
Shanholtz brought the Hampshire fans to their feet midway through the second quarter as he threw down a nasty dunk.
Junior Jenson Fields finished with 10 points, but struggled to keep possession against the feisty Tiger defense.
“We have seen a bunch of presses this year, but their press was something I haven’t seen before,” said Fields. “You turn your head and they are there.”
Junior Jordan Gray finished with 5 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.
“We play some tough teams during the regular season, but that was clearly the best team we played all season,” said Gray.
“For us to see a team like that at states will help a lot for next season.”
Senior Jordan Hoffman received applause for knocking down a 3-pointer and grabbing 1 steal.
Hunter Wilfong, Ethan VanMeter and Matthew Medina each scored 2 points for the Trojans.
Shady Spring was led by Ammar Mawell, who scored a game-high 22 points.
Braden Chapman finished with 15 while brother Cole Chapman added 11.
Cam Manns scored 13 points with 4 rebounds and 4 steals.
“Hats off to Shady,” said HHS coach Danny Alkire. “They are a great, great team.”
Stat Comparison
Shady outscored Hampshire 38-26 in the paint.
Points off turnovers, Shady had 38 while HHS had 5.
Shady outscored HHS 17-2 in the fast break.
Hampshire outrebounded Shady 25-24.
Shady had 20 steals, Hampshire had 5.
Shady forced 28 turnovers, HHS forced 8.
3-point shooting, Shady shot 42% (11-26) while Hampshire shot 21% (3-14)
AAA State Quarterfinals
Shady Spring 82 HHS 41
Scott 68 Herb. Hoover 62
Fairmont Sr. 71 NMHS 27
Elkins 60 Ripley 49
AAA State Semifinals
Shady Spring 63 Scott 35
Fairmont Sr. 66 Elkins 49
AAA State Finals
Fairmont Sr. 47 Shady 42
AAA all-tournament team
Eli Robertson, Herbert Hoover
Andre Grant, Fairmont Senior
Cory Harper, Elkins
Cam Manns, Shady Spring
Malachi Watson, Elkins
Reece Carden, Scott
Braden Chapman, Shady Spring
DeSean Goode, Fairmont Senior
Ammar Maxwell, Shady Spring
Zycheus Dobbs, Fairmont Senior
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.