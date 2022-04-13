Nick Carroll Review Staff
SHORT GAP – Cold, wet, rainy, grey and dark. Those were the conditions in Short Gap at the Frankfort track meet last week.
The meet was cut short due to continuous rain.
“I wish they would’ve called it about 45 minutes earlier,” said coach Duane Colebank.
Poor conditions led to slips on the track with several Trojans ending up on their backside due to slick surfaces.
One highlight of the meet was the performance of Milly Wilson who finished 2nd in shot put and 3rd in discus.
“My form was trash last year and I have improved it a lot,” explained Wilson.
Part of the reason for her continued success is her relentless work ethic.
“Milly has improved tremendously,” said Colebank.
The Trojans were back on the track with a home meet last night at Rannells Field. Check the Review website for updates. o
Track & Field Frankfort Meet
Boys Team Results
1. Keyser 89
2. Mt. Ridge 87
3. Northern 55
4. Frankfort 43
5. Fort Hill 37
6. Allegany 35
7. Moorefield 22
8. Hampshire 21
9. Pendleton 8
10. Petersburg 5
Girls Team Results
1. Allegany 86
2. Fort Hill 57
3. Northern 54
4. Mt. Ridge 48
5. Hampshire 47
6. Frankfort 37
T7. Southern 24
T7. Moorefield 24
9. Keyser 13
10.Petersburg 11
11. Pendleton 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.