Unbeknownst to many of y’all, my abilities behind the keyboard expand beyond the balustrades of sports. In fact, my byline has been scripted atop an assortment of articles including lost hikers, farming flowers, rescued dogs and grieving mothers.
When it comes to scribing award-winning columns, sports are typically my wheelhouse, but dipping my city boy quill into country boy ink to depict the happenings of the Hampshire County Fair is now an annual favorite.
Back in 2019 (you know, a million years ago), it was easy for me to be a chameleon in the crowd, as I was not yet “Food Lion Famous.” I had only 9 months of experience living in West Virginia’s oldest county and still used my GPS to get from Caudy’s Castle to Hanging Rocks.
That was then. This is now.
After living in Hampshire County for the past 33 months, I believe I am now “Fair Famous.”
My weeklong adventures to the fairgrounds in Augusta started early Monday morning.
Due to my extensive experience with mediocre action shots, I was asked to judge photo submissions, a role that I took very seriously.
I set the threshold for excellence at the highest of standards, and awarded just 2 blue ribbons to those photographs of the utmost quality.
While photography was the reason for my presence, the subject of sports quickly took hold as a family member of a former Trojan athlete discussed the experience of playing collegiate athletics.
After a brief chat, I skipped over to the crop barn where a Romney resident was busy setting up a showcase that featured eggs, flowers and vegetables. There was a colorful array of blossoms combined with impressive masses of squashes.
Born without a green thumb, I lamented my lack of dirt knowledge and admired the immense produce on stage.
My next visit to Augusta later in the week was a bit more hectic, as my goal was to capture some action shots of fairgoers.
My blue Honda Civic slowly rolled onto the premises, and Scout Troops 76 and 9076 greeted me with much applause, welcoming the Hampshire Review to the fairgrounds.
My partner in crime, Emma June Grosskopf, diverted her attention to photographing Joe Hott and other boys, while I focused on capturing animals, kids and something called a tractor pull.
Upon stepping foot into the animal barn, the questions started flying from everywhere.
“Hey Nick, how’s the football team going to be this year?”
“So what’s the deal with the bleachers?”
“Are we going to have a new wrestling coach soon?”
“Why isn’t the Trojan basketball team in the parade?”
“When are the coaches going in the dunk tank?”
Don’t get me wrong; I love chitchatting about athletics at all times. I informed a few folks the Mini-T’s have changed their nickname to (Spoiler Alert) the Hampshire Warriors, and that flag football has 80 kids participating.
After I exited the animal barn, I ran into Alexa VanMeter, a current cross country standout and FFA member at Hampshire High.
I congratulated Alexa on selling her goat, which fetched a remarkable price.
She looked at me with a blank stare and replied,
“Nick, that was a lamb.”
Well, it looks like this city boy might be “Fair Famous” but I still have some things to learn about Hampshire County. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.