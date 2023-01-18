SUNRISE SUMMIT – According to Hampshire County Superintendent Jeff Pancione, Sydney Haupt has tendered a resignation, on Friday Jan. 13, as assistant girls basketball coach at Hampshire High School which will be presented to the Hampshire County Board of Education on Jan. 23.
In the interim, Troy Crane and Galen “Butch” Kuykendall will assume coaching duties.
After head coach Julieanne Buckley was placed on leave in late December and Haupt’s recent resignation, the Trojans were facing a dire situation without a board approved coach on staff.
For practices and games to continue without a hiccup, HHS sought out an individual with credentials and approval already in hand.
Troy Crane became the ideal choice of the board given his familiarity with the game of basketball and his strong connections with many of the student-athletes.
Coach Crane has experience with the HHS girls basketball program, having served as head coach in 2000-2001 and as an assistant from 1995-99 and again in 2020-21.
Most recently, Crane worked under head coach Julieanne Buckley, therefore, he is familiar with many of the players currently on the team.
“If nobody would’ve stepped up at all, it would’ve been a minimum of three weeks (before the girls could practice) in order to follow the (HHS) hiring policy,” explained Crane on why he accepted this opportunity.
“I have kids that went to Augusta Elementary that are on this team, and kids from my soccer team that are on this team. It’s not just about them, it’s about all the kids.”
Having a third acting coach in place over the past third weeks will have a plethora of challenges, but Crane is taking it day by day to get caught up.
“I know I’m going to be rusty with in-game management, rotations, and calling plays, but I’ve been through this many, many, many years ago,” said Crane with a chuckle.
“As a coach, my biggest challenge right now is putting all the puzzle pieces together and formulating a plan of what talent goes where. I know these girls, but I don’t know all them basketball-wise.”
Coach Crane has only had five hours of practice time with the team before taking on Musselman on Tuesday night, and admitted that it will be difficult.
Crane won’t be taking on this task alone as he received some immediate help from Hampshire Hall of Fame 2022 inductee Butch Kuykendall who agreed to join the staff last Friday.
“When I was an assistant coach before (95-99), he and I were assistant coaches together,” said Crane.
“We have a great coaching relationship.”
Coach Crane has given the nickname of “The Professor” to coach Kuykendall because of his wealth of basketball knowledge.
Not only does Kuykendall understand the X’s and O’s on the hardwood, he is familiar with many of the girls as they played for him when he served as head coach at Capon Bridge.
“It’s priceless that he is here,” said Crane.
“To be honest, I told them that I have to have an assistant and that’s the name I gave them.”
Results from the Musselman game will be featured in next week’s edition of the Hampshire Review.
The Trojans hit the road to play against Petersburg on Thursday, Jan. 19 with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. o
HHS Girls Basketball
Last week
Game against Allegany postponed
Tue. Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m. vs. Musselman
On deck
Thu. Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m. at Petersburg
