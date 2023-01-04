Open gym for Little League
Hampshire County Little League has open gym at Hampshire High on Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Baseball and softball players are welcome to attend and you don’t have to be a little league member to participate. Any questions, please contact Mark Roomsburg: 304-813-4909.
HCLL baseball and softball registration
Online registration for Hampshire County Little League started on Jan.1 and will continue until Jan. 31. In person registration will take place on Sat. Jan. 14 and Sat. Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. - noon, at Augusta Elementary School.
Please bring child’s birth certificate, school enrollment form to in person sign ups (or 3 proofs of residency.) Please check the list on Hampshirelittleleague.com under registration forms - residency requirements.
You can also register online at Hampshirelittleleague.com login or register an account and then register your player(s).
Registration fee is $70 with a multi-child discount.
Upcoming Men’s Basketball Big 12 Conference Game Promotions
MORGANTOWN – Big 12 Conference play returns to Morgantown on Sat., Jan. 7, and several promotions have been announced for the upcoming men’s basketball home games at the WVU Coliseum.
The Big 12 home opener against Kansas, presented by Diversified Energy, on Jan. 7, is a Gold Rush. All fans in attendance are encouraged to wear gold to the sold-out matchup with the Jayhawks. The Kansas game also will feature a Hall of Fame Coach Bob Huggins Jersey Rally Towel giveaway from his playing days at WVU, courtesy of Coca-Cola. At halftime, don’t miss the popular halftime act “Steve Max, the Simon Sez Show” as he makes a return to the WVU Coliseum.
Mark your calendar on Wednesday, Jan. 11, for a winter hat giveaway, courtesy of Coca-Cola, to the first 1,000 fans in attendance at the WVU-Baylor game, presented by WVU Online.
WVU will take on TCU on Wednesday, Jan. 18, presented by Mountaineer RV, in the final Family Day of the season. Fans can purchase four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for just $65.
Texas comes to the Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 21, presented by GoMart. Be sure to stay in your seats during halftime for the popular “Halftime Dogs” frisbee dogs show, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.
This year’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge game against Auburn on Saturday, Jan. 28, will be the Stripe the Coliseum game, presented by West Virginia Adult Education. Fans sitting in even-numbered sections and WVU students are encouraged to wear gold to the game, fans sitting in odd-numbered sections are encouraged to wear blue to the game. A detailed map of the color layout can be found at WVUsports.com/stripethecoliseum. o
