Roooar! Rooooooar!
or was it:
Cwuah! Cwuuaah!
It’s hard to script exactly how it sounded, but for those that watched the WVU vs. Penn State game on Saturday night, it’s the sound bit that was played on every first down, every 3rd down, every turnover, and seemingly every time Penn State touched the ball.
That ear-piercing, nails on a chalkboard, roaring Nittany Lion sound.
From a TV perspective, that sound rattled my ear drums. Call me an old man, (which I am,): get rid of the DJ and give me the band.
When watching the Penn State game, I was hoping to hear the sounds of Penn State’s “Blue Band,” which is one of the best marching bands in the Big Ten.
But unfortunately, the “Blue Band” was tuned out in favor of sound bites from a DJ. The “Blue Band” traces its history to 1899 with the formation of a six-member drum and bugle corps.
A donation from steel magnate Andrew Carnegie made possible the formation of a brass band in 1901. The “Blue Band” is the largest recognized student organization on the campus of Penn State, presently with 323 active student members.
I wanted to hear more “Blue Band,” less Ozzy Osbourne “All-Aboard, ha-ha-ha.”
Blame it on my roots, I prefer traditional over trendy.
As a youngster back in South Bend, Indiana, I remember after hockey practice at Notre Dame, hearing the whimsical tunes from the Band of the Fighting Irish echo across campus.
I would hum the tune, “Cheer, cheer for Old Notre Dame, Wake up the echoes cheering her name,” as I strolled toward the car.
Notre Dame is credited with having the oldest college marching band, founded in 1845 and first performing at a football game in 1887 against Michigan.
At the Notre Dame pep rally on Friday night, the band would be the centerpiece of activities, as former Irish greats provided motivational speeches in anticipation for home games the following day.
But nothing beat the roar coming from Notre Dame Stadium on gameday when the Irish Guard wearing their traditional Irish kilts led the Band of the Fighting Irish onto the field to the sound of the “Notre Dame Victory March.”
That’s college football. That’s what makes college football great. The marching band is not just a Notre Dame thing; it’s a college football thing.
In 1907, the Purdue All-American Marching Band is credited with creating the first pictorial formation on a football field, the “Block P.”
Purdue also stakes a claim as having the world’s largest drum and is the official band of the Indy 500. Astronaut Neil Armstrong and popcorn fanatic Orville Redenbacher were members of the band during their days in West Lafayette.
The University of Illinois Marching Illini was the first band to perform a full halftime show at a football game.
The “Best Damn Band in the Land,” can be found at Thee Ohio State University and is famous for “Dotting the I.”
Then there are the bands that never quit playing during a game. At USC, “The Spirit of Troy” plays “Fight on,” repeatedly. At Florida State, it’s “The Chop” that never stops. “The Pride of Oklahoma,” blasts “Boomer Sooner” recurrently.
Bands in the SWAC have some of the liveliest bands including Jackson State University’s, the “Sonic Boom of the South,” and “The Human Jukebox,” of Southern University. The high-production routines during halftime are simply mesmerizing.
Then there are the military bands like Texas A&M, “The Fightin Texas Aggie Band” Composed of over 400 men and women, it is the largest military marching band in the world. The band’s complex straight-line marching maneuvers are performed exclusively to traditional marches.
Since its inception in 1894, its members eat together, sleep in the same dormitories, and practice up to 40 hours per week.
With the vast amounts of storied traditions of bands across the land, it’s a shame that TV networks choose to put talking heads on their halftime shows blathering about the first half, instead of broadcasting band performances.
These student-athletes train as hard as any on campus. Perhaps basketball coach Bobby Knight summed it up best when talking about the commitment and effort of band members.
“If a basketball team trained as hard as these kids do, it would be unbelievable. I like to take my players (to watch drum corps) to show them what they can accomplish with hard work and teamwork. Besides, once they see them practice 12 hours a day, my players think I’m a helluva lot easier.”
Well, coach, I agree. Now tell the TV execs at NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox, we demand more band! o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.