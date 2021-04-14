50 years ago
This is the week that race car drivers and car owners come out of hibernation and start their six-month stint of auto racing at the Winchester Speedway in Winchester, Va. The green flag will drop on the 1st race of the 1971 season this Saturday night, April 17.
A large number of cars turned out last Saturday afternoon for the annual practice session and registration of drivers, owners and mechanics.
The racing fans in the area are excited about the new season, and most are predicting many different faces in victory lane this year after watching some of the drivers warm up.
40 years ago
The 3rd annual CBJHS Basketballl Marathon, held this past weekend, was a huge success. A total of 80 students participated, 65 of them remaining the full 24 hours. The final score was 1,288 Blue and 1,290 Gold. Many thanks to all the students who participated in this event. These kids deserve a lot of credit for their efforts in obtaining sponsors and their willingness to help raise funds for the athletic department.
30 years ago
The Hampshire girl netters gained their first win ever when they out distanced Petersburg Wednesday, but came up short against Frankfort and Hedgesville.
The 6-3 victory was clinched in doubles play as Missy Stacy and Angie Staudt took the number one doubles and Tammy Stacy and Pam Wolford won the number two spot. The singles was won by M. Stacy, Staudt, T. Stacy and Dee Dee Shawn.
20 years ago
The Lady Trojan softball team’s quest for its first win hit a small bump last Thursday. Moorefield High. Moorefield, playing in the comforts of its own home field defeated the Lady Trojans.
10 years ago
On Thursday, the girls nosed Keyser by a point in the West Virginia-Maryland Relays, Frankfort’s annual meet. ο
