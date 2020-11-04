50 years ago
Hampshire High School’s brilliant defeat of Keyser in Monday’s exciting football game ranks as the greatest victory in the school’s brief history. Congratulations to Coach Clovis and his players for an outstanding display of courage and determination and our best wishes for continued success!
40 years ago
Hampshire ended the season on a winning note Friday night as they dominated all phases of the game and cruised past Moorefield 26-8. The victory upped the Trojan record to 5-5 while the visiting Yellowjackets finished at 6-4. Cabot Edwards accounted for 3 touchdowns and a 2-point conversion as he scored on touchdowns of 7, 53 and 14 yards and accounted for 89 yards rushing from scrimmage.
30 years ago
Hampshire’s 17-0 loss last Friday to Jefferson was a bitter end to a very good season. The Trojans played a fine game on both sides of the ball, but the 2 things they feared most — mistakes and big plays — proved to be their downfall. The mistakes — a penalty that called back a touchdown and 3 turnovers, 1 of which led to a Kenny Carr score — hurt on both offense and defense. The big plays were something, though, that the Trojans had very little control over.
20 years ago
For the 3rd consecutive year, and for 4 out of the last 6, the Hampshire High volleyball team will be making an appearance at the W. Va. State Volleyball Championship. The Lady Trojans earned their berth in the tourney in the narrowest of margins, with the Lady Eagles of Hedgesville becoming a constant and troublesome threat along the way. In the Region II championship game last Saturday, the Lady Trojans were pitted against the Lady Eagles for the right to be called the region’s best.
10 years ago
Hampshire High’s girls ran to their best finish ever at state and the boys broke out of an eerie 5-year cycle with their 2nd straight 6th-place finish. Junior Danielle Lewis turned in the best individual performance with a 12th-place finish at the Class AAA cross country championships Saturday at Cabell Midland High outside Huntington. “Danielle has really stepped up,” Coach Craig Nething said. “Just look at the last 2 weeks.” Lewis was the top Hampshire finisher both at state and regionals. o
