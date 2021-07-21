KEYSER – Hampshire graduate Angela Fagga was 1 of 33 Potomac State athletes recognized by the NJCAA for All-Academic honors. The Catamount soccer star earned All-Academic 2nd Team. Fagga, a defensive specialist, is entering her sophomore season with Potomac State.
To be recognized for an NJCAA All-Academic team, student-athletes must maintain a 3.6 grade-point average (GPA) or above on a 4.0 scale while completing two full-time semesters. There are 3 NJCAA All-Academic teams: 1st Team, 4.00 GPA; 2nd Team, 3.80 to 3.99 GPA and 3d Team, 3.60 to 3.79 GPA.
Intercollegiate teams must earn an average total GPA of 3.0 to be recognized as an NJCAA All-Academic team.
Nine Catamounts earned First Team All-Academic honors with a 4.00 GPA: (pictured above, left to right) Batson Sheets (lacrosse); Erica Merrill (women's basketball); Alexx Grady and Madison Llewellyn (women's soccer); Lauren Whiteman, Taylor VanMeter and Macie Miller (volleyball); Marissa Earle (softball) and Jackson Taylor (baseball).
All-Academic Second Team honorees, a total of thirteen include: Angela Fagga, Viktorya Floyd and Hailey Ternent (women's soccer); Aurora Slusher, Allison Leighty and Olivia Hess (softball), Jared Adams, Josh Hoffman, Jonathon Money, Matthew Eaton, Matthew Kerns, Jack Hoeymans and Zack Whitacre (baseball).
Rounding out the individual Potomac State College honorees are eleven Third Team All-Academic athletes: Christopher Burton (men's soccer); Makenna Douthitt and Madison Paris (women's basketball); Gracie Hill and Cassidy Wallace (women's soccer); Ashley Phillips, Kennedy Koelker and Kylie McGuire (volleyball); Taylor Townsend, Aubrey Smith and Camryn Blacka (softball).
Catamount teams earning All-Academic recognition with an average team GPA of 3.0 or higher are the Softball, Baseball, Volleyball, Women's Basketball and Women's Soccer teams.
Nationally, a total of 8,272 student-athletes were recognized as All-Academic with 2,336 receiving first-team honors for earning perfect 4.0 GPA's. The NJCAA recognized a total of 820 teams as All-Academic. The NJCAA has recognized annually the academic success of its student-athletes since 1983.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.