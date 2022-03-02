SUNRISE SUMMIT – A quad of Trojan grapplers will be in Huntington on Thursday, ready to compete in the 2022 state wrestling tournament.
First session matches start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Mountain Health Arena.
Wes Heavener is finishing up his 1st year as head coach of the Trojans, and he’s excited to see what his kids can do against the best in the state.
“Hopefully we can get a couple of guys on the podium,” said Heavener.
Hampshire’s best chances of landing in the top 6 are junior Levi Richman in the 152-pound weight class and junior Jacob Staub in the heavyweight division.
In the 152-pound bracket, Levi Richman (24-12) will face region IV runner-up Hunter Brown of Ripley (32-16).
“Levi has been exciting to watch develop this season,” said Heavener. “He has become more confident in his wrestling style, and we’re hoping he will find his way onto the podium this Saturday night.”
In the 285-pound bracket, region II champ Jacob Staub (23-3) will square off against Neamiah Roberts of Cabell Midland who finished 4th in region IV.
Jacob won the regional title and earned himself a great seed going into the state tournament,” said Heavener. “Though he hasn’t earned an all-state place in his career as of yet, we’re expecting Staub to find his way near the top of the podium to finish out his junior year.”
Other wrestlers that will be competing for Hampshire include a pair of underclassmen, freshman Malacai Goodwater and sophomore West Holmes-Evans.
“Malacai has shown a ton of improvement this season earning a ticket to the state tournament as a freshman and 1st year wrestler,” said Heavener. “This will be an excellent experience for him to see what that next level of wrestling looks like and what the goal is moving forward.”
In the 220-pound bracket, Malacai Goodwater (9-19) matches up against region III champion Jerron Allen of St. Albans (39-10).
In the 126-pound bracket, West Holmes Evans (17-18) is set to face region III champion Matthew McAfee (38-1).
“This will be a great experience for West as a 1st-year wrestler,” said Heavener.
“It will give him the opportunity to see where his skill level is at and what his goals should be moving forward into next season.”
If you’re going
Sessions
1st round: Thu., March 3, 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals: Fri., March 4, 11:30 a.m.
Semifinals: Fri., March 4, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation: Sat., March 5, 10:30 a.m.
Championship: Sat., March 5, 6 p.m.
Location
Mountain Health Arena
One Civic Center Plaza
Huntington, WV 25701
