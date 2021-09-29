Trojans skunk Musselman
SUNRISE SUMMIT – It’s apple season across the country and the Hampshire girls soccer squad enjoyed picking off an apple variety hailing from the Eastern Panhandle.
Known as the Applemen from Inwood, the Trojan ladies have harvested a pair of wins over Musselman to sweep the season series.
Hampshire 1st sliced the Applewomen on the road 1-0 on Sept. 13, then the Trojans diced the Applewomen 2-0 last Thursday.
The game was intense and physical, defined by outstanding defensive play on both ends of the field.
With the score tied 0-0 and only 16 minutes remaining in the game “The Chef,” Izzy Blomquist, dished up a beautiful pass to an open space on the left side of the box and freshman Nevaeh Church used her speed to track it down and bury the go-ahead goal.
Coach Crane related the similarity of Izzy Blomquist playing basketball to her efforts on the turf playing soccer.
“She’s our point guard,” said coach Crane.
“She doesn’t get rattled, she stays calm and when the ball is at her feet she doesn’t panic. She looks for the space, just like a point guard. That’s next level thinking.”
Crane was quick to highlight his freshman goal-scorer as well for her efforts on the pitch.
“She is very powerful,” said Crane.
“When she starts to move before the play happens, she is tough to defend. You’re not going to stop her. She continues to take those baby steps and learn the game as it happens.”
Hailee Jenkins had an outstanding effort in net, but the defense playing in front of her knew their role and played it to perfection.
“They have a phenomenal player on their team, #18, and if she has space she will kill it,” said Crane.
“We keyed on her and shutting down any open space.”
Cam Downs scored the other goal for Hampshire on a direct kick a few minutes later to give HHS the 2-0 victory.
On Saturday, the Trojans suffered a lopsided loss 8-0 to arguably the best team in the state, Wheeling Park.
Although the score was heavily in favor of the Patriots, Hampshire was honored just to get a phone call asking to play against Wheeling Park.
“This is the 1st time in my career where we have played the best team in the state,” said Crane.
“This is great experience for our girls to see why we work all summer long, why we work in the offseason and why we do the work we do. It was tough but you got to take the challenge.”
On Monday night the Trojans faced a stingy Hedgesville squad and wound up tying the Eagles 0-0.
“Hailee Jenkins had an outstanding game in net for us,” said Crane after the game.
With the tie, Hampshire is now (7-3-2) on the season.
The Trojans are back in action with a road game at Martinsburg on Thursday, Sept. 30 starting at 5:30 p.m. ο
